Advertisement

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Galactic Blue Edition goes on sale today

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : September 24, 2020 10:54 am

Latest News

Oppo Reno 4 Pro MS Dhoni Galactic Blue edition has the same specifications as the standard Reno 4 Pro.
Advertisement

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Galactic Blue Edition was recently launched in India. Now the new Edition will go on sale today at 12 Noon today. Oppo Reno 4 Pro Galactic Blue edition is priced at Rs 34,990 and comes in single storage of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The special model comes with a gradient blue back panel that comes with 'MS Dhoni' branding and the signature of the former captain of the Indian cricket team. This new variant of Oppo Reno 4 Pro comes with different packaging and has a blue theme.

 

Oppo Reno 4 Pro MS Dhoni Galactic Blue edition has the same specifications as the standard Reno 4 Pro. To recall, the smartphone was launched in India back in July.

Advertisement

 

Oppo Reno 4 Pro specifications

 

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with 1100nits brightness, 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut. It comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180 Hz screen sampling rate. The Oppo Reno 4 Pro is loaded with a 4000mAh battery and it comes with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charging support.

 

For the optics, it comes with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel mono sensor. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.4 aperture.

 

The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone is loaded with an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro MS Dhoni Edition Leaked Online

Oppo Reno 4 Pro MS Dhoni Galactic Blue edition launched in India

Latest News from Oppo

You might like this

Tags: Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

LG K62 and LG K52 announced with quad rear cameras, 4,000mAh battery

OnePlus 8T Key Specifications revealed

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 Bottom-Mount Refrigerators

Top 5 Bottom-Mount Refrigerators

Top 5 Fantasy Game Apps not available on Play Store

Top 5 Fantasy Game Apps not available on Play Store

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Jio New Post Paid Plans, Airtel to launch Smartphone, Poco X3

Jio New Post Paid Plans, Airtel to launch Smartphone, Poco X3
Zeee5 premium free for 1 year on Vi 405 pack, OnePlus 8T launch date, Poco X3 Battery

Zeee5 premium free for 1 year on Vi 405 pack, OnePlus 8T launch date, Poco X3 Battery
Tech Bhai Tech: Google Android 11 vs Apple iOS 14

Tech Bhai Tech: Google Android 11 vs Apple iOS 14
Paytm removed from Google Play Store, Apple Online Store in India

Paytm removed from Google Play Store, Apple Online Store in India
Samsung Galaxy m51 for Rs 22999, Realme 7i, Toshiba TV, Narzo 20 specs

Samsung Galaxy m51 for Rs 22999, Realme 7i, Toshiba TV, Narzo 20 specs
Apple iPad Air, 8th Gen iPad, Watch Series 6 and Watch SE: Things you should know!

Apple iPad Air, 8th Gen iPad, Watch Series 6 and Watch SE: Things you should know!

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 weird gadgets

Top 10 Cheapest Earphones to Enjoy IPL 2020 on Mobiles

Oppo ColorOS 11 announced: Top 8 features

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies