Oppo Reno 4 Pro Galactic Blue Edition goes on sale today

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Galactic Blue Edition was recently launched in India. Now the new Edition will go on sale today at 12 Noon today. Oppo Reno 4 Pro Galactic Blue edition is priced at Rs 34,990 and comes in single storage of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.



The special model comes with a gradient blue back panel that comes with 'MS Dhoni' branding and the signature of the former captain of the Indian cricket team. This new variant of Oppo Reno 4 Pro comes with different packaging and has a blue theme.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro MS Dhoni Galactic Blue edition has the same specifications as the standard Reno 4 Pro. To recall, the smartphone was launched in India back in July.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro specifications

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with 1100nits brightness, 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut. It comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180 Hz screen sampling rate. The Oppo Reno 4 Pro is loaded with a 4000mAh battery and it comes with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charging support.

For the optics, it comes with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel mono sensor. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.4 aperture.

The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone is loaded with an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature.