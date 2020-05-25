Advertisement

Oppo Reno 4 5G, Reno 4 Pro 5G teased online, key specs spotted

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 25, 2020 10:46 am

The brand is also said to be working on Oppo Reno 4 Pro 5G smartphone.

Oppo is reportedly working on its generation of Reno smartphones. Dubbed as, Reno 4 5G, the company has officially teased the upcoming smartphone. Furthermore, the brand is also said to be working on Oppo Reno 4 Pro 5G smartphone. 

 

To start with the teaser, the official renders show that the smartphone will come with two colour options Blue and Orange. The company terming the new design as Reno Glow and it will come with a glittery-effect on the back panel. The render further reveals that the phone will come with a triple-camera setup at the back panel with an LED flash and laser autofocus sensor. The Oppo branding is visible at the top right corner and Reno Glow is written quite boldly across the back panel. 

 

Oppo Reno 4

 

The render also reveals that the right side will feature volume controls, while the left is loaded with a power on/off button. The base of the Oppo Reno 4 5G smartphone will come with a USB Type-C port. 

 

Coming to the rumoured specifications, the Oppo Reno 4 5G and Oppo Reno 4 Pro 5G smartphones have been found listed on TENAA. The listing reveals the Oppo Reno 4 will sport model numbers PDPM00 and PDPT00, while the Reno 4 Pro 5G will come with model numbers PDNM00 and PDNT00. Furthermore, a Weibo user has also revealed some specifications of the upcoming smartphone. 

 

Oppo Reno 4 5G specifications

 

Oppo reno 5

 

To start with Oppo Reno 4 5G, the smartphone will be loaded with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G processor along with Adreno 620 GPU. It is backed by 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. 

 

On the camera front, it will come with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel mono lens along with laser autofocus sensor. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter along with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The phone is said to be juiced up by a 4,000mAh battery with 65W VOOC 4.0 fast charging support. On the connectivity front, it is said to support 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, GLONASS, NFC and USB Type-C port. The phone measures 159.3 x 74.0 x 7.8 mm and weighs 183 grams. 

 

Oppo Reno 4 Pro 5G specifications

 

Oppo Reno 4 Pro 5G will be loaded with a 6.553-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G processor along with Adreno 620 GPU. It is backed by 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

 

On the camera front, it will come with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, an 12-megapixel secondary shooter and a 13-megapixel telephoto lens along with laser autofocus sensor. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone is said to be juiced up by a 4,000mAh battery with 65W VOOC 4.0 fast charging support. On the connectivity front, it is said to support 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, GLONASS, NFC and USB Type-C port. The phone measures 159.6 x 72.5 x 7.6 mm and weighs 172 grams.

 

