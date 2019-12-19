  • 23:27 Dec 21, 2019

Oppo Reno 3 Pro live shots appear, pricing also tipped

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 19, 2019 12:09 pm

Oppo Reno 3 Pro features a display that is slightly curved towards the edges.
Oppo is all set to launch its next generation of smartphones - Oppo Reno 3 and Oppo Reno 3 Pro in China on December 26. Now ahead of launch, a fresh set of live shots of the Reno 3 Pro have surfaced online.

As per the live shots on the Chinese microblogging website, Weibo, Oppo Reno 3 Pro features a display that is slightly curved towards the edges. It features a small punch-hole at the top-left corner that houses a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The screen is embedded with an in-screen fingerprint reader.

The right side of the phone features a power button while the left side has volume button. The bottom edge of the phone has a USB-C port. The rear side of Reno 3 Pro has a vertical quad-camera setup that has ‘Ultra Steady’ text imprinted alongside. The phone is said to feature a 48-megapixel main lens,  an 8-megapixel lens, a 13-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro has also been spotted on Geekbench with model number OPPO PCRM00. The phone scored 2,847 points for single-core test and 7,686 points for the multi-core test. As per the listing, the phone will run on Android 10 operating system out of the box. It will be powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 1.8GHz and coupled with 8GB of RAM.

Meanwhile, the price of Oppo Reno 3 and Oppo Reno 3 Pro have also surfaced online. Oppo Reno 3 5G will be priced at 3,199 Yuan (approx. Rs 32,000) for the 8GB/128GB variant, and 3,599 Yuan (approx. Rs 36,000) for the 12GB/256GB variant.

The Reno 3 Pro 5G is rumoured to be priced at 3,699 Yuan (~Rs 38,000) and 4,199 Yuan (~Rs 43,000) for the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage editions.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro will be powered by a 4,025mAh battery that carries support for 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge technology. It measures 159.4 x 72.4 x 7.7mm and it weighs 171 grams.

