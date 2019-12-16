  • 23:19 Dec 18, 2019

Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G, Reno 3 storage and colour options revealed

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 16, 2019 11:37 am

Oppo has revealed the colour options and storage variants of both the smartphones.
Oppo is all set to launch its next generation of smartphones in China on December 26. Now, just ahead of launch, the company has revealed some key details about the Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G and Oppo Reno 3. 

 

Oppo has revealed the colour options and storage variants of both the smartphones. To start with Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G, the smartphone will be available in two storage variants, 8GB RAM with 128GB of internal storage and 12GB of RAM with 256GB of internal storage. The Oppo Reno 3 will be available with 8GB RAM + 128GB variant and 12GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage. 

 

Both smartphones will be available in four colour options including Moonlight White, Moonlight Black, Blue Starry Night and Sunrise Impression. Furthermore, it has been revealed that Oppo Reno 3 Pro will be available with 5G variant and a standard variant and same will be the case with Oppo Reno 3. 

 

Oppo has also revealed some key features of both the smartphones. To start with, Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G processor. The phone will be 7.7mm thin and it will weigh 171 grams. Furthermore, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro will be backed by a 4025mAh battery with VOOC 4.0 fast charging support. The company claims that the phone will be charged 50 per cent in 20 minutes. 

 

Coming to the Realme 3, the phone will be powered by the upcoming MediaTek 1000L 5G chipset. It will be 7.96mm thin and will weigh 181 grams. On the battery front, the phone will be loaded with a 4025mAh battery with VOOC 4.0 fast charging support. Furthermore, it will be backed by a 64-megapixel AI quad-camera setup at the back panel.

