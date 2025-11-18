Oppo Reno 15 Series Launched in China: Know All Specifications

Oppo Reno 15 series has been announced in China, including the Oppo Reno 15 and the Reno 15 Pro. The two new Reno devices are powered by high-end MediaTek chipsets and also focus on the optics, which is always the USP of Reno devices. Here’s everything the two new Reno 15 series handsets have to offer.

Oppo Reno 15: Specifications

The Reno 15 starts at CNY 2,999 (approx Rs 36,400) and comes in Starlight, Aurora Blue and Canelé Brown colours.

The Reno 15 5G gets a 6.32-inch AMOLED flat screen with a 1.5K Resolution of 2640 x 1216 pixels, 1800 nits peak brightness, HDR10+ support, 460 ppi, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 3840Hz PWM dimming, and a 120Hz refresh rate. It gets a 50-megapixel f/2.0 front-facing camera with auto-focus and EIS.

Its rear-facing triple camera system gets an OIS-enabled 200-megapixel f/1.8 primary camera, a 50-megapixel f/2.0 ultra-wide angle camera, and a 50MP f/2.8 telephoto sensor with OIS, 3.5x optical zoom, and up to 120x digital zoom.

The Reno 15 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device has a 6200mAh battery with 80W Fast wired charging support.

As for other additional features, there is an in-display optical fingerprint sensor and stereo speakers. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, IR Blaster, and a USB-C port for charging. It runs on ColorOS 16 based on Android 16 and is also IP68 + IP69 rated.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro: Specifications

The Reno 15 Pro starts at CNY 3,699 (approx Rs 46,100) for the base model and comes in Starlight, Honey Gold and Canelé Brown hues.

The Pro model in the Reno 15 series sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED flat screen with an FHD+ Resolution of 2772 x 1272 pixels, 1800 nits peak brightness, HDR10+ support, 450 ppi, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and a 120Hz refresh rate. It gets a 50-megapixel f/2.0 front-facing camera with auto-focus and EIS.

The Reno 15 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device has a 6500mAh battery with 80W Fast wired charging support and 50W wireless charging support.

It has a triple camera system on the back with an OIS-enabled 200-megapixel f/1.8 primary camera, a 50-megapixel f/2.0 ultra-wide angle camera, and a 50MP f/2.8 telephoto sensor with OIS, 3.5x optical zoom, and up to 120x digital zoom.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, IR Blaster, and a USB-C port for charging. It runs on ColorOS 16 based on Android 16 and is also IP68 + IP69 rated. It also has stereo speakers.