OnePlus 15R India Launch Teased, Colour Options Revealed

OnePlus 15R India launch has been teased by the brand and rumours suggest it could be a rebranded Ace 6 which launched in China last month. The two colour options for the handset have also been revealed. The OnePlus 15R will succeed the 13R from earlier this year, which costed Rs 42,999 at the time of launch.

The OnePlus 15R India launch was teased through the OnePlus India website with the tagline “Power On. Limits Off.” The design of the handset was also revealed to some extent. It will be made available in two colour options at least, including a green colour and a black one. It appears to have a rectangular camera module, similar to the OnePlus Ace 6. The cameras could be downgraded on the 15R as it may ditch the telephoto sensor from the 13R.

If OnePlus follows its past pricing trends, then the OnePlus 15R could have a price tag of around Rs 45,000 in India.

Also, if the OnePlus 15R is a rebranded Ace 6, it could have similar specifications. However, it could get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 (yet to be unveiled) instead of the 8 Elite Chipset the Ace 6 uses.

OnePlus Ace 6 Specifications

The OnePlus Ace 6 sports a 6.83-inch LTPS AMOLED Display with a 1.5K Resolution (2800 x 1272 pixels), up to 165Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3, PWM Dimming, 450 ppi, HDR 10+, 10-bit colours, Dolby Vision, and 93.6% screen-to-body ratio. The Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC powers the device with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1 TB of UFS 4.1 storage.

Additionally, the OnePlus Ace 6 has a dual camera setup at the rear including a 50MP f/1.8 Sony IMX906 primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP f/2.4 Sony IMX355 ultra-wide angle camera. On the front, there is a 16MP f/2.4 Sony IMX480 sensor for selfies and video calls.

It is backed by a 7800mAh battery that supports 120W wired charging. Connectivity options include 5G, NFC, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4, and USB-C for charging. Further, it runs on ColorOS 16 based on Android 16. Lastly, it equips dual stereo speakers, an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner under the display, is IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K rated, and gets an X-Axis Linear Vibration Motor.