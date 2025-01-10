Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G vs OnePlus 13R 5G: The One-Sided Battle

Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G has been launched in India and at its price point, the device is competing with the OnePlus 13R 5G, the latest premium mid-ranger from Oppo’s sister brand. Here’s a quick specifications comparison between the devices to help you decide which one of them you should purchase.

Display

The Reno 13 Pro 5G gets a 6.83-inch AMOLED quad curved-edge screen with an FHD+ Resolution of 2800 x 1272 pixels, 1600 nits peak brightness, HDR10+ support, 450 ppi, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 3840Hz PWM dimming, Gorilla Glass 7i protection, and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The OnePlus 13R sports a 6.78-inch LTPO 4.1 AMOLED Display with a 1.5K Resolution (2780 x 1264 pixels), 1Hz – 120Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3, 2160Hz PWM Dimming, and 94.2% screen-to-body ratio. The panel is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

The OnePlus 13R has a better panel due to multiple reasons, one of which is that it is an LTPO panel that helps save battery by automatically adjusting the Refresh Rate based on the content being displayed. The second reason is that it is brighter as well which will result in better outdoor readability.

Performance and Software

The Reno 13 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC powers the OnePlus 13R with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Not only does OnePlus offer more RAM than Oppo, but it also has faster UFS 4.0 storage as well. Furthermore, even the chipset in use in OnePlus 13R is far better than Reno’s. While Reno’s MediaTek chipset is decent for moderate use, the 13R is definitely more powerful and can better handle demanding tasks like gaming.

Software wise, the experience would be quite similar except in one area, and that’s the software update policy. OnePlus will provide 4 years of OS updates to the 13R 5G which is one extra update over Oppo’s 3-year Android OS update policy for Reno 13 Pro. In this department also, the OnePlus 13R secures the win.

Battery & Cameras

The Oppo Reno device has a triple camera system on the back and gets an OIS-enabled 50-megapixel f/1.8 main camera, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle camera, and a 50MP f/2.8 telephoto sensor with OIS. It gets a 50-megapixel f/2.0 front-facing camera with auto-focus and EIS.

The OnePlus 13R also has a triple camera setup at the rear including a 50MP f/1.8 Sony LYT700 primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor, and a 50MP f/2.0 Samsung JN5 telephoto camera. On the front, there is a 16MP f/2.4 sensor for selfies and video calls.

While the rear camera sensor type remains identical on both devices, the front camera looks better on the Reno 13 Pro in terms of on-paper specs. We won’t give one device a win over the other in this area as we haven’t got to test them side by side in real world scenarios. But so far, the OnePlus 13R seems to be giving a tough fight to the Reno 13 Pro 5G.

Even in the battery department, the OnePlus 13R wins it with a bigger 6000mAh cell compared to Oppo’s 5800mAh cell. Both of them support 80W fast wired charging.

Additional Information to consider

There are some other aspects one should consider before deciding the device to purchase out of these two. The Oppo Reno 13 Pro has a better set of IP Ratings compared to 13R’s IP65 rating.

However, OnePlus offers a couple of additional after-sales services that provide peace of mind to the consumer, including lifetime warranty of display in case the green line hardware issue affects your device at some point, and a 180-day phone replacement program where the company will replace your 13R with a new unit in case of any defects within a period of 3 months. However, the latter is available for free only if you purchase a OnePlus 13R before February 13, post which the service can be bought separately as an add-on protection plan for Rs 2,299.

Conclusion

The OnePlus 13R costs Rs 42,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model and Rs 49,999 for the 16GB + 512GB model. The Oppo Reno 13 Pro starts at Rs 49,999 for the 12GB + 256GB trim and Rs 54,999 for the 12GB + 512GB model. Clearly, the OnePlus 13R is the device to pick against the Reno 13 Pro in this comparison. It has multiple advantages over Oppo’s device and offers better value for your money.