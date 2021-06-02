Advertisement

Oppo PFGM00 spotted on TENAA, key specifications revealed

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 02, 2021 10:28 am

Latest News

Oppo is working on a device that will have a triple camera setup at the back and will be powered by a 2.2Ghz octa-core processor.
Advertisement

Oppo is working on a device with the model name PFGM00 and the smartphone was spotted on China's 3C certification website last week while today, the smartphone with the same model number also appeared on TENAA's database revealing some of the key specifications of the smartphone. 

 

The name for the smartphone still seems to be unknown yet but the TENAA listing reveals that the device is a mid-ranger and has a hole-punch design on the front to house the front cam. It gets you a triple camera setup on the back of the device placed inside a rectangular module. You also get a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. 

 

Oppo PFGM00 Specifications (Expected) 

 

Advertisement

The Oppo PFGM00 should sport a 6.5-inch TFT panel with full-HD+ resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels) and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The smartphone is powered by an unknown octa-core processor with peak clock speeds of 2.2GHz. 

 

The phone should come in 6GB and 8GB RAM options along with three storage options including 64GB, 128GB and 256GB. This storage will be expandable via MicroSD card. The handset runs on Android 11 OS, presumably on top of ColorOS. 

 

The triple camera setup at the back consists of a 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel combination. It is backed by a 4,980mAh battery and the 3C certification had revealed that it may come with an 18W charger as well. There is no information regarding launch or pricing of this smartphone as of now.

Oppo Reno 6 Series unveiled with 65W charging, 90Hz displays and more

Oppo Enco Free 2 true wireless earbuds launched with up to 30 hour battery life

Oppo partners with Thales to launch first 5G SA-compatible eSIM

Oppo starts rolling out Color OS 11 update to Oppo A5 2020, Oppo A9 2020, Oppo Reno Z and more

Latest News from Oppo

You might like this

Tags: Oppo

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme C21Y expected to launch soon

Tecno Pova 2 announced with a massive 7,000mAh battery, MediaTek Helio G85

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Airtel, Vi, Jio Plans that offer free OTT subscription

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies