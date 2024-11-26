Oppo Pad 3 Launched: Know All Details

HomeNewsOppo Pad 3 Launched: Know All Details

Oppo Pad 3 has been launched in China with a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, 8MP front and rear cameras, 67W fast charging, and more.

By Abhishek Malhotra
The Oppo Pad 3 has been announced in the Chinese market as a watered-down model of the Oppo Pad 3 Pro, which comes with a flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The Oppo Pad 3, on the other hand, uses a MediaTek positioned lower than a flagship MediaTek chip.

Oppo Pad 3: Price

The OPPO Pad comes in Star Track Bright Silver, Sunset Purple, and Night Blue colours. The pricing for various variants is as follows:

  • 8GB + 128GB – CNY 2099 (approx Rs. 24,400)
  • 8GB + 256GB – CNY 2399 (approx Rs 27,890)
  • 8GB + 256GB Soft Light Edition– CNY 2599 (approx Rs 30,215)
  • 12GB + 256GB – CNY 2699 (approx Rs 31,365)
  • 12GB + 256GB Soft Light Edition – CNY 2899 (approx Rs 33,690)
  • 12GB + 512GB – CNY 3099 (approx Rs 36,015)

Oppo Pad 3: Specs

The Oppo Pad 3 sports an 11.61-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 2800×2000 pixels Resolution (296 ppi), and up to 700 nits of typical brightness. The panel has a 7:5 screen ratio, 480Hz touch sampling rate, and an 88% screen-to-body ratio with 2.5D curved glass.

A MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC powers it, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The tablet features Dolby Atmos support. It has a six-speaker setup that offers an Omnibearing sound field, where the speakers can switch between the left-right channels based on the tablet’s orientation. The speakers are also hi-res certified.

The software runs on Android 15-based OxygenOS 15. The device supports 5G cellular sharing with smartphones. The tablet has a single 8-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It doesn’t support a fingerprint sensor but has face unlock support via the front-facing camera.

It is backed by a 9,510mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC Fast charging support. It also supports a magnetic keyboard and a stylus, which are sold separately. Connectivity options on the tablet include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.4, and a USB-C port for charging.

