Oppo K7x launched with 5G connectivity and MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor

The Oppo K7x has been launched by the company in China, having a 6.5-inch FHD+ display and a Mediatek Dimensity 720 processor under the hood.

Oppo has launched a new device in China called the Oppo K7x. The device was spotted on geekbench 2 days back and now it has launched officially. The device costs CNY 1,499 (Approx Rs 16,700) and is available in black mirror and blue shadow colour options.

The pre-orders for the device have already begun and will go on sale starting 11th November. There's no update regarding the availability and price of the Oppo K7x in India.

Oppo K7x Specifications

The device has a 6.5-inch LCD screen that produces a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, has 90Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz.

The Oppo K7x is powered by octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor clocked at 2.0Ghz paired with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS2.1 non-expandable storage.

For the optics, the device features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with a 1/1.7 lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel black and white sensor with an f/2.4 lens. At the front, Oppo K7x comes with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture, housed inside a hole-punch cutout.

There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. Oppo K7x is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, dual-mode 5G, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The phone measures 162.2x75.1x9.1mm and weighs 194 grams.