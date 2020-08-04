Advertisement

Oppo K7 5G smartphone launched in China with Snapdragon 765G, 48MP quad rear cameras

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 04, 2020 12:52 pm

Oppo K7 is powered by a 2.4GHz octa-core Snapdragon 765G Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU.
Oppo has today launched Oppo K7 5G smartphones in China. The phone is priced at 1999 yuan (Rs. 21,500  approx.) for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version and the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage version costs 2299 yuan (Rs. 24,745 approx.). The Oppo K7 comes in Mystery Black, Blue, Lemon yellow, Flame gradient and White colours.

Oppo K7 specifications


Oppo K7 5G features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 × 1080 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio screen, 60Hz refresh rate and a waterdrop notch. The device runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2. There is a 4,025mAh battery inside the OppoO K7 5G. It supports 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging.

Oppo K7 is powered by a 2.4GHz octa-core Snapdragon 765G Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU.  For the camera, it has a quad-camera setup comprising of a 48MP main camera with f/1.7 aperture, LED flash; an 8MP 119° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.25 aperture; 2MP depth sensor and 2MP for 4cm macro with f/2.4 aperture,1.75μm pixel size. There will be a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies with f/2.0 aperture.

The phone features an in-display fingerprint sensor. Connectivity features are 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C, NFC and 3.5mm audio jack. It measures 160.3 x 74.3 x 7.96mm and the weight is 180 grams.

