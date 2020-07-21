Oppo K7 5G key specifications leaked, expected to launch soon

Oppo K7 5G will come with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate.

Oppo K5 smartphone was launched in China last year. Now seems like the company is already working on its successor. Dubbed as Oppo K7 5G, the phone has now leaked online.



The specifications of Oppo K7 5G have been leaked by tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, as well as on Twitter. As per the leak, the Oppo K7 5G will come with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate.



The phone will feature a rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. It will be powered by Snapdragon 765G SoC. There will be a 4,025mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. There is no mention of the fingerprint sensor but it is likely to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. Apart from these, no other specifications have been revealed.





Oppo K5 Specs



Oppo K5 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340 × 1080 pixels and a waterdrop notch. The phone features an in-display fingerprint sensor. It runs on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.1 and it is backed by a 4000mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge. Oppo K5 is powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 730G processor.



For the camera, it has a quad-camera setup comprising of a 64MP main camera with 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, EIS and 1/1.72″ Samsung GW1 sensor; an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 1.12μm pixel size and f/2.25 aperture; a 2MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, 1.75μm pixel size and 4cm focus; and a 2MP depth sensor with 1.75μm pixel size and f/2.4 aperture. There will be a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies with f/2.0 aperture.







Meanwhile, Oppo has confirmed that Oppo Reno 4 Pro smartphone will launch in India on July 31. Oppo Reno 4 Pro 5G features a 6.553-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G processor with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.