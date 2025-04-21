Oppo K13 5G Launched in India: All Details

Oppo K13 5G has been launched in India with a sub-Rs 20,000 price tag and the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 Chipset under the hood. The device has dual rear cameras on the back and a huge 7000mAh battery under the hood. Here’s everything else to know about the device.

Oppo K13 5G: Price, Availability

The Oppo K13 5G is available in two models: 8GB + 128GB at Rs 17,999 and 8GB + 256GB at Rs 19,999. The device can be bought via Flipkart and Oppo’s own online store in Prism Black and Icy Purple colours. Buyers can avail of a Rs 1,000 bank discount with select bank cards on April 25 only, which is also the day when the device goes on sale.

Oppo K13 5G: Specifications

The OPPO K13 5G comes with a 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ E4 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1200 nits peak brightness, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 Processor paired with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

The handset runs on Android 15 OS, based on ColorOS 15 out of the box. As for the cameras, the handset has dual cameras on the back, with a 50MP OV50D40 f/1.8 primary sensor and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. There is a 16MP f/2.4 Sony IMX480 sensor on the front for selfies.

The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. It further packs a 7000mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, 5G, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port as well. The device has stereo speakers and an IR blaster, and is IP65 rated also.