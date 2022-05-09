Oppo K10x could be launched soon

Oppo recently unveiled the Oppo K10 5G and K10 Pro 5G smartphones. Now, it seems that the company will be launching another device in the series called as the Oppo K10x.

A TENAA listing has confirmed its moniker and also hints that its launch is imminent. The device has appeared with the model number PGGM10 and the specifications are quite similar to the Realme V25 which was announced in China earlier this year.

Oppo K10x Specs

According to the listing, the upcoming Oppo K10x will feature a 6.59-inch TFT display panel with a screen resolution of 2412×1080 pixels. Under the hood, the handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. This chipset is paired with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

The phone packs a 4,880mAh battery and it may carry support for 33W rapid charging. It will come with a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f1.79 lens, a 2-megapixel depth shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. In addition, it will have a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor in the front.

Oppo K10x will measure 164.3×75.6×8.5mm in dimensions, and weigh 195g. The handset is expected to arrive in black and silver in China.

Meanwhile, Oppo Reno 8 appeared on Geekbench with Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC recently. Oppo Reno 8 series is expected to be launched soon in China. The series is going to have three smartphones – Oppo Reno 8, Oppo Reno 8 Lite, and Oppo Reno 8 Pro.

As per the Geekbench listing, the Oppo Reno 8 smartphone carries model number PGAM10. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor. The listing suggests that the processor has a maximum clock speed of 2.36GHz. The chipset will be coupled with 8GB of RAM. However, we can expect the device to launch in other variants as well.

For the software, the phone runs the latest Android 12 operating system out of the box. In the single-core and multi-core tests of Geekbench, the Oppo Reno 8 has scored 712 and 2358 points, respectively.