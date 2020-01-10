  • 12:19 Jan 10, 2020

Advertisement

Oppo K1 price slashed again in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 10, 2020 10:48 am

Latest News

The Oppo K1 is now available for purchase at the discounted price on Flipkart.
Advertisement

Oppo launched Oppo K1 in India last year for Rs 16,990. The smartphone received a price cut of Rs 2,000 later after which the phone price was slashed to Rs 14,990. Now Oppo K1 price has again been slashed after which it now retails at Rs 13,990.

 

The Oppo K1 is now available for purchase at the discounted price on Flipkart. The smartphone comes in Astral Blue and Piano Black colour options. Amazon is also  selling the 6GB variant of Oppo K1 at Rs 14,990.

 

Oppo K1 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and a 91 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with the company’s own ColorOS 5.2 interface on top. The device weighs 156 grams and it is fuelled by a 3,600mAh battery. The Oppo K1 supports Dual 4G VoLTE with support for WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS and GLONASS. 

 

The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor along with Adreno 512 GPU. It is available in 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded using a microSD card slot. It runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with the company’s own ColorOS 5.2 interface on top. On the camera front, the Oppo K1 has a dual rear camera setup with a combination of 16-megapixel primary lens and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter. For the front, there is a 25-megapixel selfie camera.

 

Oppo K1 with in-display fingerprint sensor launched in India for Rs 16,990

Oppo K1 vs Realme 2 Pro: Has Oppo levelled up with its Realme child?

Oppo K1 to go on sale today at 12PM on Flipkart

Oppo K1 receives a price cut of Rs 2,000 in India

Latest News from Oppo

You might like this

Tags: Oppo K1 Oppo K1 price Oppo K1 price cut Oppo K1 specs Oppo K1 features

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Oppo K1, Oppo R15 Pro get ColorOS 6 based Android Pie update in India

Samsung next folding phone will be called Galaxy Bloom

Cat S32 rugged phone announced with 4200 mAh battery and Android 10

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?

What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?
Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?
Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019

Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019
Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019

Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019
Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019

Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019
TMI Report 2019 - OnePlus

TMI Report 2019 - OnePlus

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies