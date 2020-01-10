Oppo K1 price slashed again in India

The Oppo K1 is now available for purchase at the discounted price on Flipkart.

Advertisement

Oppo launched Oppo K1 in India last year for Rs 16,990. The smartphone received a price cut of Rs 2,000 later after which the phone price was slashed to Rs 14,990. Now Oppo K1 price has again been slashed after which it now retails at Rs 13,990.

The Oppo K1 is now available for purchase at the discounted price on Flipkart. The smartphone comes in Astral Blue and Piano Black colour options. Amazon is also selling the 6GB variant of Oppo K1 at Rs 14,990.

Oppo K1 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and a 91 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with the company’s own ColorOS 5.2 interface on top. The device weighs 156 grams and it is fuelled by a 3,600mAh battery. The Oppo K1 supports Dual 4G VoLTE with support for WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS and GLONASS.

The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor along with Adreno 512 GPU. It is available in 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded using a microSD card slot. It runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with the company’s own ColorOS 5.2 interface on top. On the camera front, the Oppo K1 has a dual rear camera setup with a combination of 16-megapixel primary lens and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter. For the front, there is a 25-megapixel selfie camera.