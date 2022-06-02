Oppo K series smartphone India launch tipped, K10 5G specifications emerge in a leak

Oppo is looking forward to bringing a new smartphone to India and rumours tell us that it will be a new K series 5G smartphone. The launch timeline for this device has now been tipped as per which it could launch next week in the country. Moreover, in a separate leak, the specifications of the upcoming Indian variant of Oppo K10 5G have also been leaked.

Tipster Mukul Sharma reveals that Oppo will soon launch a K series 5G smartphone in India which is likely to debut as soon as next week and could be available exclusively via Flipkart for purchase. Sharma has also shared the render of the device showing the side profile in Black and Blue colours. The render reveals that the smartphone has flat edges, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and two camera bumps.

In a separate leak, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore also shared the renders of the upcoming Oppo K10 5G which look similar to what Sharma shared. Moreover, Ambhore says that this device will launch soon in India, suggesting it is the same device Sharma is talking about. Ambhore also leaked the full specifications of the smartphone and it looks like a rebranded Oppo A77 5G for India, that was launched in Thailand today.

Oppo K10 5G Indian variant Specifications (Rumoured)

The Oppo K10 5G could sport a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, and a pixel density of 269ppi. Further, it will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. It may also support microSD card storage expansion considering Oppo A77 5G also does.

On the back, the phone may feature a dual rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with a f/2.4 aperture. In addition, the phone will sport an 8-megapixel selfie sensor.

The device will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. In addition, the phone will run on Android 12 out of the box based on ColorOS 12.1. For security, it will come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options will include dual SIM support, 5G, Wi-Fi 5.8, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C and GPS. You also get a 3.5mm headphone jack and stereo speaker setup.