Oppo introduces offers on Reno 3 Pro, Reno 4 Pro and F17 series

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : September 28, 2020 2:16 pm

Oppo has announced offers on their devices from the Reno series and recently launched F17 series. The company has introduced a variety of offers for consumers like the lowest down payment of Rs 777 from Home Credit on Oppo Reno 4 Pro, Reno 3 Pro and the recently launched F17 Pro & F17.

Customers purchasing the Reno 4 Pro can avail 10% cashback on Bank of Baroda & Federal Bank debit/credit card transactions and also a no-cost EMI for up to 6 months with an extended warranty of 7 months. The recently launched Reno 4 Pro Galactic Blue Edition can be bought at only Rs 777 down payment from Home Credit.

Customers also stand a chance to win the Oppo ENCO W11 with every purchase of an Oppo smartphone through lucky draw announcements.

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro will be available at cashback of Rs 1111 along with an EMI offer of Rs 1333 for transactions made through Bajaj FinServ. The Reno 3 Pro will also be available with a One Time Screen Replacement offer which is valid up to 7 months. Consumers can own the Reno 3 Pro with an exciting Triple Zero Offer with Rs 0 down payment and 8 easy EMI’s.

The recently launched Oppo F17 series, which includes both F17 Pro & F17, comes with up to 7.5% cashback on ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda & Federal Bank debit/credit card with No Cost EMI up to 6 months. Consumers can now bring home the F17 series starting at only Rs 17, with EMI scheme.

Consumers can use Oppo upgrade to avail exchange bonus and get assured buyback on Oppo Reno 4 Pro (All Variants), Oppo F17 Series (F17 Pro, F17) and Oppo Reno3 Pro. Consumers can upgrade to Oppo and win exciting exchange offers including 7% Additional Exchange Bonus on Old Phone Value above Rs 7000 and chance to get up to 70% Assured buyback.

