Oppo India to invest USD 60M to improve local supply chain

Oppo India has announced the launch of the ‘Vihaan’ Project to empower SME and MSMEs to boost their operations and in turn strengthen the local supply chain for a robust smartphone eco-system in India.

Under this program, Oppo India will be investing USD 60 million in the next 5 years. Oppo India has already invested heavily to enhance the manufacturing prowess of the country which has made Oppo India a leader in ‘Make in India’ Smartphone shipments with 22% Y-o-Y growth in Q1 2022, as per counterpoint research report.

Oppo India Vihaan Project

The company aims to partner with more local suppliers to strengthen the local supply chain for a robust smartphone ecosystem in India. Oppo India has collaborated with the Government and the industry in encouraging around 30 Tier-1 suppliers to set up operations in India. They have employed over tens of thousands of Indians locals contributing to the development of the electronics industry and enhancing India’s stature in the global value chains.

Oppo India has been instrumental in driving localisation efforts for the country since its inception and has developed a strong network of more than 1000 distributors. These distributors are an example of the SME and MSME in the country seeking for support to further enhance their sales capability and professional skills. Through these efforts, Oppo India will foster stronger relationships with the network, which will drive their growth locally and assist them in expanding their global footprints in line with Oppo India’s export business.

Supporting the national vision of India becoming the innovation capital of the world, Oppo India is making strategic investments in cutting-edge technologies. In the next 5 years, Oppo India will be focussing on initiating the development of next-gen technologies such as AI, 5G etc. to accelerate the product development process from India, empowering and mentoring technology start-ups end-to-end, and exploring collaborations with educational institutions to nurture the innovation culture.

ALSO READ: Oppo Watch 3 to launch in August with the new Snapdragon W5 Gen 1

Aligned with its brand mission of “Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World”, Oppo India emphasizes its responsibility as a global corporate citizen through Vihaan Initiative. Oppo India is focussing on making long-term investments in social initiatives in India towards environment protection, youth empowerment, digital inclusion, and health & wellbeing.

Vivek Vasishtha, Vice-President, Public Affairs, Oppo India said, “The forward-looking, industry-friendly policies of the Indian Government have created an enabling environment which nurtures and promotes innovation, unleashing the electronics manufacturing industry. With a robust local supply chain getting established, the time is right for promoting exports of our quality ‘Make in India’ smartphones to identified markets. This would facilitate Oppo India in expanding the export capacity to USD 5 billion over the next five years. In tandem with the Government’s vision of an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, Oppo India will be strongly supporting local manufacturing & exports, SMEs and MSMEs, cutting-edge technologies, and skill development in the sector through ‘Vihaan’ program.”