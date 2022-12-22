HomeNewsOppo flagships to get 4 years of ColorOS updates, 5 years of...

Oppo flagships to get 4 years of ColorOS updates, 5 years of security patches from 2023

Oppo has announced that from 2023, its flagships will get four major ColorOS upgrades and five years of security patches.

By The Mobile Indian Network
ColorOS upgrades

Highlights

  • ColorOS 13 was delivered to 33 models globally since August
  • 4 major ColorOS updates will be coming to 2023 Oppo Flagships
  • Oppo flagships will get 5 years of security patches from next year

Following Samsung, OnePlus announced that its flagships would be getting four years of major OS upgrades. Now, Oppo is the third company to announce that its flagships would be getting 4 major ColorOS updates with 5 years of security patches for global users on selected flagship models starting in 2023.

The company says it wants its users to keep their devices for longer and hence, the new update policy will bring longer lasting and more stable intelligent experiences to global users. As of now, the company offers three ColorOS updates and four years of security updates for its current flagship models.

However, it is to be noted that Oppo says 4 major ‘ColorOS updates’ and not ‘Android updates’. This means that the ColorOS updates could be independent of the Android updates meaning only the ColorOS versions would bump up and not the Android version.

As the statement says that the new update policy will apply starting from 2023, this means that the company’s previous flagships such as the Find X5 series won’t be a part of the new policy. Oppo then said that since launching on August 18th, 2022, ColorOS 13 has been delivered to 33 smartphone models globally, making it the “fastest and biggest update in the history of ColorOS”.

During the beginning of this month, OnePlus, sister brand of Oppo said that starting from 2023, it’ll be offering four generations of OxygenOS upgrades and five years of security updates on selected devices. The key terms here are ’selected devices’. Now, the company hasn’t confirmed what segment of smartphones these terms umbrella.

