Oppo Find X8,Find X8 Pro Specs Leaked

Oppo’s upcoming flagship smartphones, the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro, have had key specifications leaked online ahead of their official launch in China on October 24, 2024. The leak offers a detailed look at the features of both devices, providing a glimpse into what customers can expect from the latest additions to Oppo’s Find X series.

Oppo Find X8 Specs – Leaked Specifications

The standard Oppo Find X8 will feature a 6.59-inch display with some of the industry’s narrowest symmetrical bezels. The display is said to support a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, 2160Hz advanced pulse-width modulation (PWM) dimming, and Rheinland Intelligent Protection 4.0. Another notable display feature is its ability to function with wet hand touch, making it more practical in various environments.

In terms of design, the Find X8 is expected to be 7.85 mm thick and weigh 192 grams. It will also boast IP68 and IP69 certifications for dust and water resistance, enhancing its durability. Additionally, the smartphone will be equipped with an Infrared x-axis linear motor for improved haptic feedback.

Under the hood, the device will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400 chipset. AI-powered features are also expected to play a significant role in enhancing user experience, though specific details of these features have not been fully disclosed.

The Find X8’s camera setup includes a 32MP IMX615 front camera, along with a triple rear camera configuration. This rear setup consists of a 50MP LYT700 Wide-Angle lens, a 50MP LYT600 periscope telephoto lens with 3x zoom, and a 50MP JN5 ultrawide lens. The cameras will support Dolby Vision at all focal lengths, promising enhanced visual quality. The phone will also feature Hasselblad portraits and AI telephoto ultra-clear live photos.

For battery life, the Find X8 is set to include a 5,630mAh battery, with support for 80W wired Fast charging and 50W wireless charging. According to the leak, the phone can be fully charged in just 48 minutes using the 80W charger.

The Find X8 will come in four storage options: 16GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB. It is expected to be available in Black and White color variants.

Oppo Find X8 Pro Specs – Leaked Specifications

The Find X8 Pro will offer a larger 6.78-inch BOE display with similar features as the standard model, including a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, 2160Hz PWM dimming, and wet hand touch capabilities. It will weigh 215 grams and be slightly thicker at 8.24 mm. The device will also be IP68 and IP69-rated for dust and water resistance and will feature front and rear crystal shield glass.

Like the Find X8, the Pro model will be powered by the Dimensity 9400 Chipset and come with advanced AI features. However, the camera system on the Find X8 Pro will include four Sensors at the rear. This setup consists of a 50MP LYT800 wide-angle lens, a 50MP LYT600 periscope telephoto lens with 3x zoom, a 50MP IMX858 periscope telephoto lens with 6x zoom, and a 50MP JN5 ultrawide lens. The front camera remains the same as the Find X8, with a 32MP IMX615 sensor. Hasselblad portrait features, a Quick Start Capture button, and ultra-clear live photo capabilities are also included.

The Pro model will feature a larger 5,910mAh battery with the same charging capabilities as the Find X8. With the 80W fast charging option, the device is expected to fully recharge in 55 minutes.

Storage options for the Find X8 Pro include 12GB/512GB, 16GB/512GB, 16GB/1TB, and a 16GB/1TB Satellite Edition, which is expected to be available only online.

Launch and Availability

The Oppo Find X8 series will officially launch in China on October 24, 2024, with the devices expected to hit the Indian market shortly after. Three storage variants will be available for Indian customers, though specifics regarding the available models have yet to be confirmed. More details about the phones will be revealed at the official launch event.