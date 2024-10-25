OPPO Find X8 Series Will go Global Soon, India Launch Likely

OPPO Find X8 series smartphones were launched in China earlier yesterday at an event and it is the brand’s best smartphones till date with a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Processor under the hood. The brand has further confirmed that the OPPO Find X8 series will also be launched globally, and an Indian launch is also likely on the cards.

“By delivering cutting-edge technologies, including state-of-the-art hardware, advanced software solutions, and next-generation AI capabilities, OPPO is dedicated to providing more consumers with world-class devices. As part of this continued commitment to global customers, OPPO looks forward to expanding the availability of its upcoming flagship Find X8 series to overseas markets,” OPPO said in a blog post.

While the company didn’t explicitly mention an India launch, it is still likely happening considering the Oppo Find X8 series smartphones appeared on the BIS website some time back. Moreover, a report from earlier this month revealed the Indian storage variants of the devices also.

OPPO Find X8: Specifications

The OPPO Find X8 sports a 6.59-inch (2760 × 1256 pixels) AMOLED Display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, up to 4500 nits peak brightness, 2160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 2160Hz instant touch sampling rate, Dolby Vision, and OPPO Crystal Shield protection.

It packs the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The device gets Hasselblad optics along with a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary camera with 1/1.56″ Sony LYT-700 sensor, f/1.6 aperture, OIS, 10-bit HDR, paired with a 50MP Samsung JN5 ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.0 aperture, 120-degree FoV, and a 50MP 1/1.95″ Sony LYT-600 3x periscope telephoto sensor with an f/2.6 aperture, OIS, up to 120X digital zoom, and Hasselblad portrait.

At the front, there’s a 32MP Sony IMX615 f/2.4 front camera. The device is backed up by a 5630mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging. For connectivity, you get 5G SA/NSA, Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be), Bluetooth v5.4, Beidou, GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (G1), GALILEO (E1+E5a+E5b), QZSS (L1+L5), dual-antenna NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

The OPPO Find X8 also features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, IP68 + IP69 rating, along with an IR blaster as well. The device runs on Android 15-based ColorOS 15.

OPPO Find X8 Pro: Specifications

The OPPO Find X8 Pro sports a 6.78-inch (2780×1264 pixels) AMOLED display with a 1 to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, up to 4500 nits peak brightness, 2160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 2160Hz instant touch sampling rate, Dolby Vision, and OPPO Crystal Shield protection.

It packs the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The device gets Hasselblad optics and is the first device in the world to get a dual periscope telephoto sensor setup.

The setup includes a 50MP primary camera with 1/1.4″ Sony LYT-808 sensor that has f/1.6 aperture, OIS, 10-bit HDR, paired with a 50MP 1/2.75″ Samsung JN5 ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.0 aperture, 120 FoV, joined further by a 50MP 1/1.95″ Sony LYT-600 3x periscope telephoto sensor with f/2.6 aperture, OIS, and another 50MP 1/2.51″ Sony IMX858 6x periscope telephoto camera with f/4.3 aperture, OIS, up to 120X digital zoom, along with Hasselblad portrait.

At the front, there’s a 32MP Sony IMX615 f/2.4 front camera. The device is backed up by a 5910mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging. For connectivity, you get 5G SA/NSA, Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be), Bluetooth v5.4, Beidou, GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (G1), GALILEO (E1+E5a+E5b), QZSS (L1+L5), dual-antenna NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

The OPPO Find X8 Pro also features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, IP68 + IP69 rating, along with an IR blaster as well. The device runs on Android 15-based ColorOS 15.