OPPO Find X7 Ultra Launched With Two Periscope Cameras: All You Need To Know

OPPO has launched the Find X7 series in China with two new smartphones, including the vanilla Find X7 as well as the Find X7 Ultra. The Ultra model is the first smartphone in the world to equip dual periscope cameras. Aside from that, both of them employ Qualcomm and MediaTek’s latest flagship chip offerings. Read on to know more about them.

OPPO Find X7: Specifications, Price

The OPPO Find X7 is priced at CNY 3,999 (approx Rs 46,000) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB version and CNY 4,299 (approx Rs 50,000) for the 16GB + 256GB storage variant. The 16GB + 512GB config has a price tag of CNY 4,599 (approx Rs 53,000 while the top-end 16GB + 1TB model retails at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs 58,000). The vanilla model is available in Black Starry Sky, Silver Moon, Purple Smoke and Sea, and Sky (translated from Chinese) shades.

The OPPO Find X7 sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED Display that offers a 1.5K Resolution of 2780 x 1264 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. There’s up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space and 4500 nits of peak brightness. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chip, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

For optics, it has a triple rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel f/1.6 primary camera with OIS support, a 50-megapixel f/2.0 ultra-wide angle lens and a 64-megapixel f/2.6 periscope telephoto camera with support for up to 120x digital zoom. The camera tuning has been done by Hasselblad. For selfies, the punch-hole on the front houses a 32-megapixel f/2.4 camera.

It is backed up by a 5000mAh battery with 100W Fast charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4, NFC, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging. It also has stereo speakers and runs on Android 14-based ColorOS 14.0.

OPPO Find X7 Ultra: Specifications, Price

The Find X7 Ultra starts with a price tag of CNY 5,999 (approx Rs 70,000) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model while the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage version is priced at CNY 6,499 (approx Rs 75,000). The top-end model with 16GB RAM + 512GB storage is priced at CNY 6,999 (approx Rs 80,000). It is offered in Pine Shadow, Silver Moon, Vast Sea, and Sky (translated from Chinese) finishes.

The handset sports a 6.82-inch QHD (1440 x 3168 pixels) AMOLED LTPO display with 510ppi Pixel density, 4500 nits peak brightness, up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 in-built storage.

It has a quad camera setup on the back, and is also the first device to sport a 1-inch Sony LYT-900 sensor. This one is a 50-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 Aperture and OIS. It is accompanied by a 50-megapixel LYT-600 ultra-wide angle shooter with 1/1.95-inch size 14mm focal length, a 50-megapixel 65mm periscope camera which offers a 3x zoom and another 50-megapixel periscope lens that offers a 6x optical zoom. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

It is backed up by a 5000mAh battery with 100W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4, NFC, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging. It also has stereo speakers and runs on Android 14-based ColorOS 14.0.