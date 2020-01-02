Oppo Find X2 teased by company, to launch soon

Oppo Find X2 might come with support for 50W wireless charging.

Oppo Find X2 is likely to launch in Q1 of 2020. Now Oppo Find X2 has been teased by company hinting at its sometime later this year.



Oppo’s Vice President and President of Global Marketing, Brian Shen took to Weibo to share a teaser of the Find X2. Also, the company's founder and CEO Chen Mingyong said an interview that the company will be debuting the Find X2 in Q1 2020.



As per him, the Snapdragon 865 chipset powered phone will bring an extraordinary 5G experience. The upcoming smartphone will come with better display resolution, refresh rate, colours and dynamic range as compared to its competitors. However, no information has been revealed giving the details on the specifications of the Find X2.



A recent leak claimed that Oppo Find X2 might come with support for 50W wireless charging. If Oppo Find X2 indeed comes with 50W charging, this will be much faster than most wired charging options in the market. Currently, OPPO’s 30W VOOC wireless charging is capable of fueling the device from 0 to 100% within 80 minutes.

To recall, Oppo launched Oppo Find X in July 2018 in India. Oppo Find X comes with a 6.42-inches AMOLED Full HD+ display with 2340 x 1080 resolution and aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is powered by 2.5GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with Adreno 630 GPU coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The smartphone features a 3,730 mAh battery with VOOC flash charge fast charging. It has a dual rear camera setup with 16-megapixel primary sensor and 20-megapixel secondary sensor. For the front, it features a 25-megapixel front camera.