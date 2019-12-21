  • 23:49 Dec 21, 2019

Advertisement

Oppo Find X2 to come with 50W wireless charging?

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 21, 2019 11:32 am

Latest News

Oppo Find X2 smartphone will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.
Advertisement

Oppo Find X2 is likely to launch in Q1 of 2020. Now a new leak has claimed that Oppo Find X2 might come with support for 50W wireless charging.

The leak comes from Chinese microblogging website, Weibo, along with an image of a circuit board. If Oppo Find X2 indeed comes with 50W charging, this will be much faster than most wired charging options in the market. Currently, OPPO’s 30W VOOC wireless charging is capable of fueling the device from 0 to 100% within 80 minutes.

Oppo Find X2

According to the previous report, the Oppo Find X2 will be a 5G-enabled smartphone and it will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. Oppo has collaborated with Sony to use their new 2×2 On-Chip Lens Solution, which brings ‘All Pixel Omni-direction PDAF’ technology. The new technology improves the overall focus performance and enables high-speed auto-focus using phase differences.


The upcoming smartphone will come with better display resolution, refresh rate, colours and dynamic range as compared to its competitors. However, not much is known about the specifications, pricing and availability of the new Oppo Find X2.

To recall, Oppo launched Oppo Find X in July 2018 in India. Oppo Find X comes with a 6.42-inches AMOLED Full HD+ display with 2340 x 1080 resolution and aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is powered by 2.5GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with Adreno 630 GPU coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The smartphone features a 3,730 mAh battery with VOOC flash charge fast charging. It has a dual rear camera setup with 16-megapixel primary sensor and 20-megapixel secondary sensor. For the front, it features a 25-megapixel front camera.

Oppo unveils Find X-based 5G prototype powered by Snapdragon 855

Oppo Find X, R17 Pro, F9 and F7 to get Android 9.0 Pie update in July, Reno series among first to get Android Q

Oppo Find X2 with Snapdragon 865 SoC to launch in Q1 of 2020

Latest News from Oppo

You might like this

Tags: Oppo Find X2 Oppo Find X2 launch Oppo Find X2 rumours Oppo Find X2 leaks Oppo Find X2 features Oppo smartphones Oppo

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Huawei P30 Lite (2020) price and colour variants leaked

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ start receiving Android 10 update in India

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro gets HD playback support for Amazon Prime Video

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Realme X2 Camera Review: Is it really Good?

Realme X2 Camera Review: Is it really Good?
Realme Buds Air Review: Can it be a gamechanger?

Realme Buds Air Review: Can it be a gamechanger?
Realme 108 MP camera smartphone, IoT products in making: Madhav Sheth

Realme 108 MP camera smartphone, IoT products in making: Madhav Sheth
Realme X2 Unboxing and First Impressions: Does it make sense?

Realme X2 Unboxing and First Impressions: Does it make sense?
Vivo V17 Camera Review: Is it really good?

Vivo V17 Camera Review: Is it really good?
We are among the top 3 players in 2019: Vivo India

We are among the top 3 players in 2019: Vivo India

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies