Oppo Find X2 to come with 50W wireless charging?

Oppo Find X2 smartphone will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Advertisement

Oppo Find X2 is likely to launch in Q1 of 2020. Now a new leak has claimed that Oppo Find X2 might come with support for 50W wireless charging.



The leak comes from Chinese microblogging website, Weibo, along with an image of a circuit board. If Oppo Find X2 indeed comes with 50W charging, this will be much faster than most wired charging options in the market. Currently, OPPO’s 30W VOOC wireless charging is capable of fueling the device from 0 to 100% within 80 minutes.





According to the previous report, the Oppo Find X2 will be a 5G-enabled smartphone and it will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. Oppo has collaborated with Sony to use their new 2×2 On-Chip Lens Solution, which brings ‘All Pixel Omni-direction PDAF’ technology. The new technology improves the overall focus performance and enables high-speed auto-focus using phase differences.





The upcoming smartphone will come with better display resolution, refresh rate, colours and dynamic range as compared to its competitors. However, not much is known about the specifications, pricing and availability of the new Oppo Find X2.





To recall, Oppo launched Oppo Find X in July 2018 in India. Oppo Find X comes with a 6.42-inches AMOLED Full HD+ display with 2340 x 1080 resolution and aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is powered by 2.5GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with Adreno 630 GPU coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The smartphone features a 3,730 mAh battery with VOOC flash charge fast charging. It has a dual rear camera setup with 16-megapixel primary sensor and 20-megapixel secondary sensor. For the front, it features a 25-megapixel front camera.