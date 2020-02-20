Oppo Find X2 spotted on online retail website, key specifications revealed

The smartphone has been listed on a Vietnamese retailer website revealing some key specifications.

Oppo is all set to launch its latest smartphone, the Oppo Find X2 in the month of March. Now, just ahead of the official launch, the smartphone has been listed on a Vietnamese retailer website revealing some key specifications.

As per the retailor, the Oppo Find X2 will come with a price tag of VND 40,000,000, which roughly translate to Rs 1,38,000. However, this seems to be just a placeholder. Furthermore, as per the listing, the Oppo Find X2 will be available in two colour options Blue Ocean and Blue Sea Night.

comes with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display along with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The brand has already confirmed that Oppo Find X2 will come with QHD+ resolution with 120Hz refresh rate. The listing further reveals that the smartphone will come with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 13-megapixel secondary sensor and an 8-megapixel third sensor. The main camera can record 2160p at 30fps, 1080p videos at 240fps and 720p at 960fps slow-motion videos. For the front, the company might use a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

The listing does not reveal the chipset, but it is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. Furthermore, the listing reveals that the phone will be backed by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The listing says that the phone will come with 4065mAh battery, though there is no mention of fast charging support. The Oppo Find X2 is said to come with 30W wireless charging and 65W Super VOOC 2.0 wired fast charging support.

The phone will run on Android 10 with company’s custom user interface ColorOS 7 running on top of it. On the connectivity front, it supports Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, Wi-Fi hotspot, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, dual-SIM and more.