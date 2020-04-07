  • 14:24 Apr 07, 2020

Oppo Find X2 Lite leaked specifications show Snapdragon 765G, 48MP quad rear cameras

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 07, 2020 11:31 am

Latest News

Oppo Find X2 Lite a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels along with 20:9 aspect ratio and an under-display optical fingerprint scanner
Oppo launched Find X2 and Find X2 Pro 5G smartphones last month. Now the company is working on a Lite version of Oppo Find X2 which is dubbed as Oppo Find X2 Lite. The specifications and the renders of the upcoming Oppo smartphone have leaked online.

Oppo Find X2 Lite is said to be a rebranded version of already-announced Oppo Reno 3 Vitality Edition in February this year. The Oppo Find X2 Lite will be available in two colours - White and Black.

As per a report by popular German tech blog Winfuture, Oppo Find X2 Lite a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels along with 20:9 aspect ratio and an under-display optical fingerprint scanner. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor along with Adreno 620 GPU. The phone is backed by 8GB of RAM and 128GB  of non-expandable storage.

Oppo Find X2 Lite
On the camera front, Find X2 Lite is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture along with an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

 
The Oppo Find X2 Lite is loaded with a 4025mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging. The phone runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.0 on top out of the box. Connectivity features includes 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.

