Oppo Reno 3 Vitality Edition with Snapdragon 765 SoC announced

Oppo has announced the launch of a new variant of its popular Oppo Reno 3 smartphone in China. Dubbed as Oppo Reno 3 Vitality Edition, the smartphone comes with a price tag of 2,99 Yuan and it is currently available for pre-order from Oppo official website and JD.com.

The Oppo Reno 3 Vitality Edition is available in three colour options including Sky Mirror White, Moonlight Black and Streamer Gold. The latest edition is placed between Oppo Reno 3 and Oppo Reno 3 Pro.

The major highlight of the smartphone is the new Qualcomm chipset. The standard Oppo Reno 3 is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 1000L chipset with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU. However, the Oppo Reno 3 Vitality Edition is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor along with Adreno GPU.

The smartphone is loaded with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels along with 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is backed by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. To recall, the Oppo Reno 3 5G is loaded with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

On the camera front, it is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens along with an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/20 aperture.

The Oppo Reno 3 Vitality Edition is loaded with a 4025mAh battery with VOOC 4.0 flash charge support. The phone runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.0 running on top of it and it is loaded with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It includes connectivity features like 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack