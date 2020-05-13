Advertisement

Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro confirmed to launch in India soon

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 13, 2020 3:21 pm

Latest News

The company has revealed this information on its official Twitter handle.
Advertisement

Oppo has announced that it will be launching its much-awaited Find X2 series in India soon. The company has revealed this information on its official Twitter handle. 

 

The tweet reads, “The #OPPOFindX2 is coming to let you witness the #PerfectScreenOf2020 with a Billion colours and ultimate smoothness with its 120Hz Ultra Vision Screen. The #TrueFlagshipExperience is coming soon to India.” This means that the company will introduce Oppo Find X2 and Oppo Find X2 Pro smartphones in the country pretty soon. Furthermore, the brand has also revealed that the upcoming smartphones will be Amazon exclusive. 

 

Recollecting some key specifications, the Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro feature 6.7-inch Quad HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display with 3168 x 1440 pixels resolution, HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate, 800 nits brightness, 1200 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. They are powered by 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm processor with Adreno 650 GPU.

 

Advertisement

Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro run on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.1 and have In-display fingerprint sensor. Find X2 has 4200mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charge and Find X2 Pro has 4260mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charge.

 

The Oppo Find X2 comes in Black color with Ceramic back and Ocean colour with a Glass back and is priced at 999 Euros (Rs 83,320 approx.) for the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage version. The 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version is priced at 5499 yuan (Rs 58,575 approx.) and the 256GB storage version costs you 5999 yuan (Rs 63,910 approx.).

 

The Oppo Find X2 Pro comes in Black colour with Ceramic back and Orange color with a Vegan leather back and costs 1199 Euros (Rs 1,00,535 approx.) and 6999 yuan (Rs 74,850 approx.) in China.

 

Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro to launch in India soon

Oppo Find X2 Lite launched with 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 765G, 48MP quad rear cameras

Oppo Find X2 Neo launched with Snapdragon 765G SoC and 44-megapixel selfie shooter

Latest News from Oppo

You might like this

Tags: Oppo Find X2 Oppo Find X2 Pro Oppo Find X2 India launch Oppo Find X2 Pro India launch Oppo Find X2 specs Oppo Find X2 Pro specs Oppo smartphones Oppo

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

OPPO starts locally producing masks in India to fight against COVID-19

Realme to launch 8 new products in China on May 25, will it come to India?

Apple could shift 20% of iPhone production to India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Vivo V19 Review

Vivo V19 Review
Xiaomi M10: Expectation, reality, controversy

Xiaomi M10: Expectation, reality, controversy
Vivo V19: Camera Preview

Vivo V19: Camera Preview
Realme Tv and Smartwatch going to launched in May

Realme Tv and Smartwatch going to launched in May
Xiaomi Mi Box 4K vs Others

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K vs Others
Realme's 2nd anniversary: High and Lows in last two years

Realme's 2nd anniversary: High and Lows in last two years

Latest Picture Story

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Everything you need to know

Top 10 upcoming smartphones in India after lockdown gets over

Here’s a list of Xiaomi smartphones that will get MIUI12 update

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies