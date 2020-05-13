Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro confirmed to launch in India soon

The company has revealed this information on its official Twitter handle.

Advertisement

Oppo has announced that it will be launching its much-awaited Find X2 series in India soon. The company has revealed this information on its official Twitter handle.

The tweet reads, “The #OPPOFindX2 is coming to let you witness the #PerfectScreenOf2020 with a Billion colours and ultimate smoothness with its 120Hz Ultra Vision Screen. The #TrueFlagshipExperience is coming soon to India.” This means that the company will introduce Oppo Find X2 and Oppo Find X2 Pro smartphones in the country pretty soon. Furthermore, the brand has also revealed that the upcoming smartphones will be Amazon exclusive.

Recollecting some key specifications, the Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro feature 6.7-inch Quad HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display with 3168 x 1440 pixels resolution, HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate, 800 nits brightness, 1200 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. They are powered by 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm processor with Adreno 650 GPU.

Advertisement

Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro run on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.1 and have In-display fingerprint sensor. Find X2 has 4200mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charge and Find X2 Pro has 4260mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charge.

The Oppo Find X2 comes in Black color with Ceramic back and Ocean colour with a Glass back and is priced at 999 Euros (Rs 83,320 approx.) for the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage version. The 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version is priced at 5499 yuan (Rs 58,575 approx.) and the 256GB storage version costs you 5999 yuan (Rs 63,910 approx.).

The Oppo Find X2 Pro comes in Black colour with Ceramic back and Orange color with a Vegan leather back and costs 1199 Euros (Rs 1,00,535 approx.) and 6999 yuan (Rs 74,850 approx.) in China.