Oppo F29 5G Series India Launch on March 20: All Specs Leaked

Oppo is all set to debut the Oppo F29 5G series in India on March 20 and the devices’ specifications have already leaked. The brand has also confirmed some of them and has officially revealed the design of the handset through its website. Here’s everything to know about the devices.

Oppo F29 5G Series: Design, Confirmed Specs

Oppo F29 Pro 5G (left), Oppo F29 5G (right)

The F29 5G series design confirms that the two devices have the same camera module but with a different look. The devices appear to have a flat frame and are durability oriented devices with a combo of IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings. They are claimed to have a damage-proof 360-degree Armour Body and can supposedly survive 18 types of liquid spills including coffee, tea, milk, soda, water, and more. The F29 5G will come in Solid Purple and Glacier Blue shades while the Pro will be available Marble White and Granite Black.

The F29 5G will come in two variants including 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. The Pro will be available in three trims including 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB. The F29 5G is confirmed to pack a 6500mAh battery with 45W fast charging while the Pro model will come with a 6000mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

Oppo F29 5G Series: Leaked Specs

Per leaks, OPPO F29 5G will sport a 6.67-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, 2100 nits local peak brightness, under-display optical fingerprint sensor, Gorilla Glass 7i protection, and a 394 ppi. The device sports 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage and is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor. It runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15.

The OPPO handset has a 50-megapixel f/1.8 main sensor, plus a 2MP f/2.4 Monochrome sensor. There’s a 16MP f/2.4 front-facing sensor. It gets a 6500mAh battery with 45W Fast charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, and a USB-C port. The handset is also IP66 + IP68 + IP69rated and has stereo speakers.

The OPPO F29 Pro 5G on the other hand could sport a 6.67-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, 2100 nits local peak brightness, under-display optical fingerprint sensor, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, and a 394 ppi.

The device sports up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM, up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy processor. It runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15.

The OPPO handset has a 50-megapixel f/1.8 main sensor with OIS, plus a 2MP f/2.4 Monochrome sensor. There’s a 16MP f/2.4 front-facing sensor. It gets a 6000mAh battery with 80W Fast charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, and a USB-C port. The handset is also IP66 + IP68 + IP69 rated and has stereo speakers.