OPPO F27 5G India Launch Officially Confirmed

Oppo has officially confirmed the India launch of the F27 5G, its next F-series smartphone after the launch of the Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G earlier in June this year. While the specifications of the device are under the wraps as of now, we do have the leaked photos and launch timeline of the Oppo F27 5G and here’s what you can expect.

OPPO F27 5G: India Launch

The F27 5G’s launch in India was confirmed by OPPO India’s X handle. A report from 91mobiles says that the device will launch in India next week, while Oppo’s teaser says its “Coming soon.” The report adds that OPPO F27 will launch in two variants: 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. These are the same variants the OPPO F27 Pro+ is available in.

OPPO F27 5G: Design, Expected Specs

The teaser shared by the brand shows the back side of the handset with a circular camera array. The array gets three camera Sensors paired with an LED flashlight, similar to the design of the F27 Pro+. This design is seen clearer in the live images shared by 91mobiles, where it can be seen featuring flat edges and a punch-hole display.

The rear panel has a gradient orange design and is flat, unlike the F27 Pro+ which has curved panels both on the front and back. The F27 5G also seems to have a matte finish, in comparison to the vegan leather finish on the F27 Pro+.

The specs of the Oppo F27 5G haven’t leaked yet. One would assume it’s a rebranded OPPO A3 5G as the F27 Pro+ is a rebrand of the OPPO A3 Pro 5G but the leak from the publication refutes this assumption. Whatever the case may be, we’ll have to wait for a few more days before the official launch happens or another leak comes in.

The OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G starts at Rs 27,999 in India which means the F27 5G could be priced lower than Rs 25,000 in India. This pricing would make it compete with the likes of Nothing Phone (2a), OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G, and more.