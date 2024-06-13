OPPO F27 Pro+ Launched In India: Should You Consider It?

OPPO has launched a new smartphone in India dubbed F27 Pro+. The new F-series smartphone from Oppo is one of its toughest devices ever made, thanks to the new IP69 rating which makes it waterproof. It also gets Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front along with what Oppo claims is a damage-proof 360-degree armour body. Here are all the details about the device.

OPPO F27 Pro+: Price, Availability

The F27 Pro+ from the Oppo is priced at Rs 27,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model while the 8GB + 256GB model retails for Rs 29,999 in India. It comes in Dusk Pink and Midnight Navy colour options and will ship from June 20. The device is currently available to pre-order via the brand’s own online store and Flipkart. Users can also get up to Rs 2,799 off when using SBI, ICICI or HDFC bank cards.

OPPO F27 Pro+: Specifications

OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED curved panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, 950 nits peak brightness and a 394 ppi. The device sports up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor. It runs on ColorOS 14 based on Android 14.

The OPPO handset has a 64-megapixel f/1.7 main sensor, plus a 2MP f/2.4 portrait sensor. There’a an 8MP f/2.0 front-facing sensor. It gets a 5000mAh battery with 67W Fast charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, and a USB-C port. The handset is also IP69 rated and has stereo speakers.

OPPO F27 Pro+: Should You Buy It?

At Rs 29,999, there are other options available in the market, including the Poco F6 5G. The handset not only gets you a sharper display with Dolby Vision support, but also a far superior Chipset under the hood paired with faster RAM and faster storage. It also offers an ultra-wide angle camera on the back that’s much more useful than the portrait sensor on Oppo’s F27 Pro+ 5G.

Next up, it offers you faster charging speeds as well. The only reason you could consider the OPPO F27 Pro+ is if you want a tough smartphone, because the F27 Pro+ looks like one, at least on paper. While the Poco F6 5G’s build didn’t disappoint us in our review of the device, it sure isn’t the most premium at its price point.

For an even cheaper price tag of Rs 24,999, there’s the Infinix GT 20 Pro that gets you a smoother 144Hz display, a more powerful MediaTek chipset, same RAM but more storage, along with faster RAM and a better primary rear camera sensor, at least on paper. You do miss out on charging speed and a clean software experience but if you are a gamer or need to perform other heavy tasks, then the Infinix GT 20 Pro shouldn’t disappoint you.

To sum up, the OPPO F27 Pro+ surely isn’t the most powerful device in its segment and it does lack behind in other areas too, except for when it comes to durability and build quality, which seems to be its standout feature. You should definitely consider more options in the market at Rs 29,999 but if you want durability, the F27 Peo+ seems like an ideal fit.