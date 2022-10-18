Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo A55, Oppo A77 receive price cuts: Check details

HomeNewsOppo F21 Pro, Oppo A55, Oppo A77 receive price cuts: Check details

Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo A77 and the Oppo A55 have now received price cuts in India by up to Rs 2,490.

By Abhishek Malhotra

Highlights

  • Oppo has slashed prices of three of its smartphones
  • Oppo A55 is now available with a discount of Rs 2,490
  • Oppo F21 Pro has also received a price cut

Oppo has introduced price cuts for three of its smartphones including the Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo A55 and the Oppo A77. Two out of these three devices were launched this year. The latest one out of these is the Oppo A77 that was launched back in August and is already receiving a discount.

Oppo F21 Pro is now available at Rs 21,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model that earlier costed Rs 22,999. While the 6GB RAM version of the Oppo A55 is currently selling for Rs 14,999 (old price Rs 17,490), the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is coming at Rs 14,499 (old price Rs 15,490).

The current price for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage version of the Oppo A77 is Rs 15,999 which launched for Rs 16,499 earlier in August. However, the price for the base model (4GB + 64GB) remains the same, that is Rs 15,499.

In other news, Oppo’s latest launch in India is the Oppo A17 which is priced at Rs 12,499 for the single 4GB + 64GB variant in India. It features a 6.56-inch IPS LCD display with a teardrop notch display. It has an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a 269ppi pixel density. The Oppo A17 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. The device ships with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in eMMC 5.1 storage.

The rear camera module houses a dual 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary camera along with a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor and an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, the Oppo A17 features a 5-megapixel f/2.2 front-facing camera. The device boots Android 12 OS based on ColorOS 12.1.

Oppo F21 Pro 4G

Oppo F21 Pro 4G
  • ChipsetSnapdragon 680
  • RAM (GB)8
  • Storage128
  • Display6.43-inch (2400x1080 pixels)
  • Front Camera32MP
  • Primary Camera64MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Battery4500mAh '
  • Operating SystemAndroid 12

Oppo A77

Oppo A77
  • ChipsetMediaTek Helio G35
  • RAM (GB)4
  • Storage (GB)64, 128
  • Display6.56-inch, 1600 x 720 pixels
  • Front Camera8MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 2MP
  • Battery5000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 12

Oppo A55

Oppo A55
  • ChipsetMediaTek Helio G35
  • RAM (GB)4, 6
  • Storage (GB)64, 128
  • Display6.51-inch, 720x1600 pixels
  • Front Camera16MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Battery5000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 11

Oppo A17

Oppo A17
  • ChipsetMediaTek Helio G35
  • RAM (GB)4
  • Storage64
  • Display6.56-inch, 720x1600 pixels
  • Front Camera5MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 2MP
  • Battery5000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 12

