Oppo A17 launched in India: Specs, Price, Alternatives

Oppo has launched a new A-series smartphone in India, called the Oppo A17. The new A-series smartphone from the Chinese brand was first unveiled last month in Malaysia and has now made its way to India. The A17 comes with dual rear cameras, has a 5000mAh battery and is IPX4 rated as well.

The Oppo A17 is priced at Rs 12,499 for the single 4GB + 64GB variant in India. It is available for purchase via Oppo’s own website, Flipkart and other leading offline retail stores as well.

Oppo A17 Specifications

The OPPO A17 features a 6.56-inch IPS LCD display with a teardrop notch display. It has an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a 269ppi pixel density. The OPPO A17 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. The device ships with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in eMMC 5.1 storage.

The rear camera module houses a dual 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary camera along with a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor and an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, the OPPO A17 features a 5-megapixel f/2.2 front-facing camera. The device boots Android 12 OS based on ColorOS 12.1.

The handset packs a 5000mAh battery, which supports charging via a USB-C port. The A17 has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and carries support for face unlock. Other features include IPX4 water resistance, 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Oppo A17 Alternatives

At this price point, you can look for the upcoming Lava Blaze 5G if you want a more future proof budget smartphone as that devices comes with 5G support. Furthermore, the Lava device not only gets a better processor but also higher storage amount that’s always beneficial for the consumer. The device is slated to go on sale around Diwali this year and is confirmed to be priced around Rs 10,000.

Next in line is the Poco M5 4G which is priced identical to the Oppo A17 but has a much stronger suite of features and specifications. While this Poco handset is not 5G enabled, it does offer a better value for the money you pay, with its more powerful processor, triple rear cameras, more storage, and more sharper and smoother display.