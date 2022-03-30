Oppo Reno 7 4G announced with Snapdragon 680 SoC, 64MP quad-cameras

After launching Oppo Reno 7 series of smartphones in the Indian market earlier this year, Oppo has now launched the Oppo Reno 7 4G in the Indonesian market. The new phone comes with AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, 64MP triple rear camera setup and more.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

Pricing Details

The phone is priced at 5,199,000 Indonesian Rupiah which is approx. Rs 27,500 for the sole 8GB + 256GB storage model. It comes in Cosmic Black and Sunset Orange colours.

The phone is availble for for pre-orders on the Chinese company’s Indonesian website. There is no information on international availability as of yet.

Oppo Reno 7 4G Specs

The phone features a 6.43-inch full HD+ display with 2400×1080 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Further, the display comes with 90Hz screen refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Oppo Reno 7 4G packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 octa-core chipset. It has 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB storage. The storage is expandable via microSD card.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. It has a 64MP primary lens, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth camera. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 32-megapixel shooter.

As for software, the handset runs ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12. There’s also a 4500mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. It includes an in display fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well for security.

The phone supports dual-SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, NFC on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. It measures 159.9 x 73.2 x 7.49mm in dimensions and weighs 175 grams.