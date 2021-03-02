Advertisement

Oppo F19 Pro launching in India on March 8

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 02, 2021 11:45 am

Oppo F19 Pro is said to come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display and an in-display fingerprint scanner.
Oppo will be launching Oppo F19 Proin India on March 8. The company is also expected to launch the Oppo F19 Pro+ alongside on the same day.

The Oppo F19 Pro launch date in India has been confirmed via a Flipkart banner on the mobile app. The launch event will begin at 7 pm IST on March 8.

Apart from revealing the launch date, the Flipkart listing also reveals the design and features of the Oppo F19 Pro. There will be a quad-camera setup on the rear panel of the phone.

The device will come with a flat-screen and sport a hole-punch cutout on the top-left corner. It will have a slightly thicker bezel at the bottom. It also confirms that Oppo F19 Pro will come with AI Colour Portrait Video mode.

Oppo F19 Pro Rumoured Specs

 

As per leaks, Oppo F19 Pro is said to come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone is said to be equipped with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. It will come with a 16-megapixel front camera.

Oppo F19 Pro will be powered by MediaTek Helio P95 SoC. It could be housing a 4,310mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. As per tipster Sudhanshu, the F19 Pro will be priced around Rs 20,000.

