Oppo F19 Pro+ and Oppo F19 Pro lauching in India soon, teased on Amazon

Oppo F19 Pro+ might feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Oppo F19 series with Oppo Pro+ and Oppo F19 Pro smartphones will be launching in India. The series has been officially teased on Amazon India with "Notify Me" option for the two devices, hinting at an imminent launch in the country.



The listing does not reveal any other details about the upcoming F19 series, however, a new leak from tipster Sudhanshu has revealed the details about the F19 Pro and the F19 Pro+.



Further, the tipster has shared the pricing details of the Oppo F19 Pro+ and Oppo F19 Pro smartphones. Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G is said to be priced around Rs 25,000 for the 8GB + 128GB variant while the Oppo F19 Pro is said to be priced around Rs 20,000 for the 6GB + 128GB variant.



As per the tipster, Oppo F19 Pro+ might feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC. The phone is said to come with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.



For the front, the Oppo F19 Pro+ is said to come with a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone will pack a 4,500mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging.



Oppo F19 Pro is said to come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It will be powered by MediaTek Helio P95 SoC. The phone is said to be equipped with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. It will come with a 16-megapixel front camera.



It could be housing a 4,310mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. Apart from this, there's no other detail available about both the devices at the moment.





