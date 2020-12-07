Advertisement

Oppo F17 Pro receives a price cut in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 07, 2020 1:29 pm

Oppo F17 Pro has received a price cut in India by Rs 1,500.
Oppo F17 Pro has received a price cut in India by Rs 1,500. The phone was launched at Rs 22,990 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

 

Now after a price cut of Rs 1500, Oppo F17 Pro is priced at Rs 21,490. The new price cut is now reflecting on Amazon and Flipkart as well.

The price cut was first reported by Mumbai-based retailer, Mahesh Telecom which means the phone is available at a discounted price in the offline market as well.

 

Oppo F17 Pro Specifications

 

Oppo F17 Pro is loaded with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ dual-hole punched AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature. It packs a 4015 mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0.

 

The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio P95 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage which is further expandable through a microSD card. It runs on ColorOS 7.2 on top of Android 10.


The phone has a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a pair of 2 megapixels monochromatic sensors. For the front, there is a dual-camera setup with 16 megapixels main camera and a 2 megapixels depth sensor for selfie and video-calling.

