Exclusive: Oppo A5 2020 new variant with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage launched in India at Rs 14,990

At the time of the launch, the company introduced Oppo A5 2020's 3GB RAM + 64GB storage option, priced at Rs 12,490 and 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage, which was priced Rs 13,990.

Oppo A5 2020 smartphone was launched in India alongside Oppo A9 2020 in the month of September this year. Now a new variant of Oppo A5 2020 with 6GB RAM and 128GB has been launched in India for Rs 14,990. The smartphone can now be purchased from selective offline stores.

As far as other specifications are concerned, the Oppo A5 2020 has a 6.5-inch Nano waterdrop display with the screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels with Corning Gorilla 3+ protection, sunlight screen, night shield with blue light filter. The phone comes packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor along with Adreno 612 GPU and phone also come with an option to expand the storage up to 128GB via microSD card slot. It also comes face unlock support and a fingerprint sensor as well.

For the optics, it carries a quad rear camera setup with 12-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel 119-degree ultra-wide lens, 2-megapixel mono lens, and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel selfie snapper.

The smartphone runs on Android 9.0 Pie, which is based on ColorOS 6.0.1 and backed up by a 5000mAh battery with reverse charging support. It also comes equipped with Dolby Atmos Sound Effects and Game Boost 2.0 accelerator technology for improved Frame Boost & Touch Boost. The smartphone comes with all standard connectivity options including Type C port.