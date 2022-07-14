Oppo Enco X2 to launch in India alongside Reno 8 series on July 18

Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds will be launched in India on July 18. The company has already confirmed to launch the Oppo Reno 8 series on the same day. So it means that the company will launch Oppo Enco X2 alongside Reno 8 series on July 18.

The Enco X2 earbuds were unveiled in China earlier this year in February along with the Oppo Pad tablet and Find X5 Lite smartphone. The Oppo Enco X2 will be available on Flipkart in India.

Oppo Enco X2 Specifications

The Oppo Enco X2 has a dual driver setup with an 11mm dynamic driver paired with a 6 mm planar diaphragm driver. The Enco X2 uses Bluetooth 5.2 with LHDC 4.0 transmission protocol. This enables the TWS earbuds to support a code rate of up to 900kbps. It also offers support for the usual AAC and SBC audio codec.

You get multiple levels of noise cancellation including Smart Noise Cancellation, Max Noise Cancellation, Moderate Noise Cancellation, Mild Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, and Vocal Enhancement. There’s a Three microphone setup on the Enco X2 which uses Bone Voiceprint AI to reduce noise during calls.

As for battery life, you get 9.5 hours of music playback on a single charge with noise cancellation off. You can get 40 hours of playback with the charging case. The Enco X2 can provide up to 5.5 hours of playback on a single charge with Max Noise Cancellation and 50% volume and 22 hours with the charging case. The case can be charged using a USB-C port and also supports Qi Wireless Charging. These are IP54 water and dust resistant as well.