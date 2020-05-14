Advertisement

Oppo Enco W31 headphoness to go on sale in India starting May 15, Enco M31 sale date also announced

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 14, 2020 3:46 pm

OPPO Enco W31 headphones will be available in Black and White colour options whereas OPPO Enco M31 headphones will be available in Black and Green colour options.
Oppo has today announced that Enco W31 and Oppo Enco M31 headphones will soon be available for sale in India on Amazon. Priced at Rs 3,999, OPPO Enco W31 will be available for sale starting 15th May 2020, whereas available at an introductory price of Rs 1,999, OPPO Enco M31 will be available for sale starting 23rd May 2020 onwards at Amazon.

OPPO Enco W31 has an in-ear design and sport 7mm drivers. It has low-latency as low as 94ms for both the ears and 47ms for single ear. It is water and dust resistant and has support for Bluetooth 5.0. It promises up to 15 hours of battery life with the case and 3.5 hours standalone. The case also supports USB Type-C charging.

The wireless Enco W31 from Oppo is equipped with two audio modes: for pop and classical music, a balanced mode that evens out audio across the frequency range; and for rock and EDM, a bass mode that enhances low frequencies. Along with this Enco W31 contains two internal high-sensitivity microphones on each side along with noise cancellation algorithm helping in blocking out the background noise during calls.

OPPO Enco M31 headphones come equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 and LDAC to enable transmission speeds of up to 990 kbps. The audio quality relies on 9.2mm full-range dynamic drivers. The headphones also incorporate an AI-powered noise reduction technology that can differentiate between the noise and human voices during voice calls and help in blocking out noise and distant human voices. The neckband of the OPPO Enco M31 headphones is made of shape-memory metal covered in comfortable liquid silicone rubber as per a statement by the company.

Oppo Enco Free true wireless earphones launched

Oppo Enco Free wireless earbuds, Enco W31 and Oppo Kash financial service launched in India

Oppo Enco M31 Unveiled, price expected around Rs 1500

