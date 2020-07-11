Advertisement

Oppo Enco W31 and Oppo Enco M31 receive limited period price cut in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 11, 2020 10:35 am

Latest News

The Oppo Enco W31 wireless earbuds are currently priced in India at Rs 3,799, down Rs 700 from its original launch price of Rs 4,499. The Oppo Enco W31 comes in two colour options – Black and White.
Advertisement

Oppo Enco W31 wireless earphones and Oppo Enco M31 neckband have received a temporary price cut of upto Rs 1000 in India till July 15. The discounted prices are already live on Amazon India.

The Oppo Enco W31 wireless earbuds are currently priced in India at Rs 3,799, down Rs 700 from its original launch price of Rs 4,499.  The Oppo Enco W31 comes in two colour options – Black and White.

Oppo launched the Oppo Enco M31 neckband wireless earphones in India at Rs 2999. After the price cut of Rs 1,000, the earphones are available in India at Rs 1,999. Oppo Enco M31 comes in two colour options – Green and Black.

Oppo Enco W31 specifications, features

OPPO Enco W31 has an in-ear design and sport 7mm drivers. It has low-latency as low as 94ms for both the ears and 47ms for single ear. It is water and dust resistant and has support for Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to Android and iOS devices. The 25mAh battery offers 3.5 hours of standalone music playback, 350mAh battery on the case offers 15h battery life, 10 minutes fast charging offers 1 hour of playback.

The wireless Enco W31 from Oppo is equipped with two audio modes: for pop and classical music, a balanced mode that evens out audio across the frequency range; and for rock and EDM, a bass mode that enhances low frequencies. Along with this Enco W31 contains two internal high-sensitivity microphones on each side along with noise cancellation algorithm helping in blocking out the background noise during calls.

Oppo Enco M31 specifications, features

Oppo Enco M31

Advertisement

The neckband of the OPPO Enco M31 headphones is made of shape-memory metal covered in comfortable liquid silicone rubber as per a statement by the company. OPPO Enco M31 headphones come equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 and LDAC to enable transmission speeds of up to 990 kbps. The audio quality relies on 9.2mm full-range dynamic drivers. The headphones also incorporate an AI-powered noise reduction technology that can differentiate between the noise and human voices during voice calls and help in blocking out noise and distant human voices.

Oppo announces Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition in India

Oppo Watch to reportedly launch in India alongside Reno 4 Pro

Oppo Reno 4 Pro to launch in India with higher refresh rate

Oppo F15 4GB RAM variant to launch soon in India under Rs 18,000

Oppo Reno 3 Pro gets a price cut in India

Oppo F15 Blazing Blue colour variant launched in India

Latest News from Oppo

You might like this

Tags: Oppo

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

boAt ProGear B20 fitness band launched in India

Google Nest smart speaker teased

JBL One Series 104-BT and 104-BTW speakers launched in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Smartphones that show ad dangerous, Boat ProGear Launched, CBSE, Facebook and more

Smartphones that show ad dangerous, Boat ProGear Launched, CBSE, Facebook and more
Lava Z61 Pro launched, Poco Controversy, Sony Pocket Ac, Jio Fiber, Airtel Thanks

Lava Z61 Pro launched, Poco Controversy, Sony Pocket Ac, Jio Fiber, Airtel Thanks
Poco and its Controversies

Poco and its Controversies
Asus Rog Phone 3 Launch date, Oneplus Nord launch, Flipkart 2GUD, Dell XPS 15, PLAYGO T44

Asus Rog Phone 3 Launch date, Oneplus Nord launch, Flipkart 2GUD, Dell XPS 15, PLAYGO T44
Indian Handset brands are in talks with us: Mediatek

Indian Handset brands are in talks with us: Mediatek
Poco Controversy, Aitel new plan with Zee5, BSNL plan, JioMeet

Poco Controversy, Aitel new plan with Zee5, BSNL plan, JioMeet

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies