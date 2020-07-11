Oppo Enco W31 and Oppo Enco M31 receive limited period price cut in India

The Oppo Enco W31 wireless earbuds are currently priced in India at Rs 3,799, down Rs 700 from its original launch price of Rs 4,499. The Oppo Enco W31 comes in two colour options – Black and White.

Oppo Enco W31 wireless earphones and Oppo Enco M31 neckband have received a temporary price cut of upto Rs 1000 in India till July 15. The discounted prices are already live on Amazon India.



Oppo launched the Oppo Enco M31 neckband wireless earphones in India at Rs 2999. After the price cut of Rs 1,000, the earphones are available in India at Rs 1,999. Oppo Enco M31 comes in two colour options – Green and Black.





Oppo Enco W31 specifications, features





OPPO Enco W31 has an in-ear design and sport 7mm drivers. It has low-latency as low as 94ms for both the ears and 47ms for single ear. It is water and dust resistant and has support for Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to Android and iOS devices. The 25mAh battery offers 3.5 hours of standalone music playback, 350mAh battery on the case offers 15h battery life, 10 minutes fast charging offers 1 hour of playback.



The wireless Enco W31 from Oppo is equipped with two audio modes: for pop and classical music, a balanced mode that evens out audio across the frequency range; and for rock and EDM, a bass mode that enhances low frequencies. Along with this Enco W31 contains two internal high-sensitivity microphones on each side along with noise cancellation algorithm helping in blocking out the background noise during calls.





Oppo Enco M31 specifications, features





The neckband of the OPPO Enco M31 headphones is made of shape-memory metal covered in comfortable liquid silicone rubber as per a statement by the company. OPPO Enco M31 headphones come equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 and LDAC to enable transmission speeds of up to 990 kbps. The audio quality relies on 9.2mm full-range dynamic drivers. The headphones also incorporate an AI-powered noise reduction technology that can differentiate between the noise and human voices during voice calls and help in blocking out noise and distant human voices.