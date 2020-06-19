Oppo Enco W11 True wireless headphones to go on sale India on June 25 for Rs 2,999

Oppo Enco W11 comes with a bean-shaped in-ear design for comfortable wear. It comes with enhanced bass and it packs an 8mm dynamic driver speaker with the titanium-plated diaphragm.

Advertisement

Oppo recently announced the Oppo Enco W11 True Wireless Headphones in India but the brand did not reveal its pricing and availability details at that time. Now Oppo has confirmed that Enco W11 will go on sale on June 25 on Flipkart for Rs 2,999.



Oppo Enco W11 comes with a bean-shaped in-ear design for comfortable wear. It comes with enhanced bass and it packs an 8mm dynamic driver speaker with the titanium-plated diaphragm.



Moreover, the headphones are IPX5 rated with water and sweat resistance. The earbuds come with a Type-C charging port and offer 5 hours of continuous music playback on a single charge with a total battery duration of up to 20 hours.



For connectivity, there is Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to Android and iOS devices. It automatically resumes the connection whenever you use them within 10 meters of your device.

Advertisement

It offers call noise reduction and has touch controls for volume and music control. It can Play/Pause, change tracks, answer/end calls, adjust volume and activate voice assistant. The weight is 4.4g for each headset and 35.5g for the case.