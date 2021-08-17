OPPO Enco Air TWS, Enco Buds arriving in India soon

Oppo has been moving forward with its Audio products with pace. It launched the OPPO Enco Air and OPPO Enco Buds in a select few markets a while ago and it seems like these two budget TWS earbuds might soon arrive in India as well.

As per Industry Insider Ishan Agarwal (via 91Mobiles), the Oppo Enco Buds and the Enco Air buds will be launched in India in the coming weeks. An exact launch date hasn’t been shared as of now.

The OPPO Enco Air are priced at CNY 299 (approx Rs 3,400) in China and it could be priced along similar lines in India. They are available in Black, Blue, White, and Green colour options. The OPPO Enco Buds are priced at THB 999 (approx Rs 2,400). They come in White and Black colour options.

Read More: Oppo Enco Air Buds, Oppo Band Vitality Edition, Smart TV K9 series launched

Oppo Enco Air Specifications

The Oppo Enco Air TWS earbuds have a semi in-ear design and are equipped with 12mm dynamic drivers. You get two microphones in each earbud and a bass booster tube for the thumping bass. The earphones also feature a Game Mode. It offers a low latency of 47ms so you can game with a seamless experience. You get Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity.

The earbuds also have a touch panel so you can play, pause your music or accept and reject calls. Moreover, there’s a quick pairing feature as well. Using this feature, the earphones can connect to the phone once the case is opened. Further, the buds also have IPX4 rating making them splash and water resistant.

For battery life, Oppo claims up to 24 hours of playback time with the charging case. In addition, each earbud can deliver up to 4 hours of playback on a single charge. Furthermore, a quick 10 minute top up through the USB-C port offers a total of up to 8 hours of playback.

Oppo Enco Buds Specifications

The Oppo Enco Buds are the cheaper ones out of the duo. They come with an 8mm dynamic driver that has a sensitivity of 100.6 dB and a frequency response range of 20Hz-20KHz. The earbuds feature Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. The earbuds have a 24-hour battery life.

Each earbud packs a 40mAh battery. The charging case has a 400mAh cell. The earbuds have a charging time of two hours. It takes two and half hours for both earbuds and charging case to charge through the USB Type-C port. Both AAC and SBC codecs are supported. You also get intelligent noise cancellation as well for an enhanced music and calling experience.