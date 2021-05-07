Oppo Enco Air Buds, Oppo Band Vitality Edition, Smart TV K9 series launched

Oppo has unveiled a bunch of its new products at the big launch event it held in China

Oppo launched a bunch of products at the event it held recently in China. The new products launched alongside Oppo K9 5G include the Enco Air TWS earbuds, a new smart fitness band called Oppo Band Vitality Edition along with the Oppo Smart TV K9 series.

The Enco Air TWS earbuds are priced at CNY 299 (approx Rs 3,400) and come in four colour options -- Black, Blue, Green, and White. The Oppo Band Vitality Edition is priced at CNY 199 (approx Rs 2,200) and comes in Black and Orange colour options.

Oppo Smart TV K9 65-inch is priced at CNY 3,999 (approx Rs 45,600) while 55-inch model costs CNY 2,799 (approx Rs 32,000), and the 43-inch model costs CNY 1,999 (approx Rs 22,800). The TVs will go on sale in China from May 11.

There's no information on when any of these products will make it to the global or the Indian market.

Oppo Enco Air TWS Specifications

The Oppo Enco Air TWS earbuds have a semi in-ear design and are equipped with 10mm dynamic drivers. You get two microphones in each earbud and a bass booster tube for the thumping bass. The earphones also feature a Game Mode that offers a low latency of 47ms so you can game with a seamless experience. You get Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity.

The earbuds also have a touch panel so you can play, pause your music or accept and reject calls. There's a quick pairing feature as well through which the earphones can connect to the phone once the case is opened. The buds also have IPX4 rating making them splash and water resistant.

For battery life, Oppo claims up to 24 hours of playback time with the charging case. Each earbud can deliver up to 4 hours of playback on a single charge. A quick 10 minute top up through the USB-C port offers a total of up to 8 hours of playback.

Oppo Band Vitality Edition Specifications

Oppo Band Vitality Edition sports a 1.1-inch AMOLED display and comes with features like continuous heart rate monitoring, real-time SpO2 monitor, and sleep tracker. Water resistance up to 50 meters is offered and while the band has a battery life of up to 14 days on a single charge. The band also has NFC for touch-less payments and comes with 12 exercise modes.

Oppo Smart TV K9 Series Specifications

The Oppo Smart TV K9 series includes TVs with three different sizes including 65-inch, 55-inch and 43-inch. While all of them have LCD panels, the 65-inch and 55-inch model have a 4K (3840 x 2160 pixels) resolution and the 43-inch model has a Full-HD+ resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels). The two bigger models have 93 percent DCI-P3, and 300 nits typical brightness while the 43-inch model has 230 nits of typical brightness.

The Oppo Smart TV K9 65-inch variant also has support for 60Hz MEMC dynamic compensation which is exclusive to this model. All the models have HDR10, HDR10+, 60Hz refresh rate and HLG support.

The three models are powered by the quad core MediaTek MT9652 processor and G52 MC1 GPU. The 65-inch and 55-inch models get 16GB of onboard storage while the 43-inch model gets 8GB. You get 16GB of RAM on the three variants. The Oppo Smart TV K9 series runs on ColorOS TV2.0 and comes with a remote that has voice assistance. The two larger models have far-field speech technology which is not present on the 43-inch variant.

The two bigger models have 30W sound output split through two 15W speakers while the 43-inch model has 20W sound output through two 10W speakers. All three models have support for Dolby Audio. For connectivity, one can find dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, 3 x HDMI ports, 2 x USB ports, DTMB port, and 1 x Ethernet port. The 65-inch model gets HDMI 2.1 ports, one of which supports eARC which means it's ready for the latest gaming consoles. The other two models get HDMI 2.0 ports with no eARC support.