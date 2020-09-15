Advertisement

Oppo announces price cut on TWS Enco W11, TWS Enco W31 and Enco M31 Earphones

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : September 15, 2020 2:10 pm

All the devices will be available for purchase at these prices across leading E-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.
OPPO has announced a permanent price cut of Rs 500 on its popular range of IoT devices – TWS Enco W11, TWS Enco W31 and Enco M31 Earphones. The OPPO Enco W11 True Wireless Headphones are now available for sale at an attractive price of Rs 1999.

OPPO Enco M31 headphones are available for sale at Rs 1999 while the OPPO Enco W31 headphones are now available for sale at Rs 3499. All the devices will be available for purchase at these prices across leading E-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.

To recall, Oppo launched Enco W11 true wireless earphones for Rs 2,499. Oppo launched the Oppo Enco M31 neckband wireless earphones in India at Rs 2999. The Oppo Enco W31 wireless earbuds were launched at a price of Rs 4,499. 

 

Oppo Enco W11

Oppo Enco W11 comes with a bean-shaped in-ear design for comfortable wear. It comes with enhanced bass and it packs an 8mm dynamic driver speaker with the titanium-plated diaphragm. The headphones offer call noise reduction and feature touch controls for volume and music control. It can Play/Pause, change tracks, answer/end calls, adjust volume and activate voice assistant.

For connectivity, there is Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to Android and iOS devices. It automatically resumes the connection whenever you use them within 10 meters of your device. They are IPX5 rated with water and sweat resistance. The earbuds come with a Type-C charging port and offer 5 hours of continuous music playback on a single charge with a total battery duration of up to 20 hours.

Oppo Enco W31

OPPO Enco W31 has an in-ear design and sport 7mm drivers. It has low-latency as low as 94ms for both the ears and 47ms for single ear. It is water and dust resistant and has support for Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to Android and iOS devices. The 25mAh battery offers 3.5 hours of standalone music playback, 350mAh battery on the case offers 15h battery life, 10 minutes fast charging offers 1 hour of playback.

The wireless Enco W31 from Oppo is equipped with two audio modes: for pop and classical music, a balanced mode that evens out audio across the frequency range; and for rock and EDM, a bass mode that enhances low frequencies. Along with this Enco W31 contains two internal high-sensitivity microphones on each side along with noise cancellation algorithm helping in blocking out the background noise during calls.

 

Oppo Enco M31

 

The neckband of the OPPO Enco M31 headphones is made of shape-memory metal covered in comfortable liquid silicone rubber as per a statement by the company. OPPO Enco M31 headphones come equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 and LDAC to enable transmission speeds of up to 990 kbps. The audio quality relies on 9.2mm full-range dynamic drivers. The headphones also incorporate an AI-powered noise reduction technology that can differentiate between the noise and human voices during voice calls and help in blocking out noise and distant human voices.

Oppo Enco M31

