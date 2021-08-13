Oppo announces discounts on Reno 6 Pro, F19 series

Oppo has announced discounts on the recently launched Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G and Oppo F19 series. The brand is offering deals on its devices as part of its its ‘ChargeUp’ campaign ahead of Independence Day. Alongside, the company will also launch its new charging tech in India on Independence Day.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro and F19 series Deals

Oppo is offering a cashback of up to Rs 3,000 on Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G. The F19 series deals include a cashback of Rs 2,000 on F19 Pro+ 5G, and Rs 1,500 cashback on the rest of the OPPO F19 series. Customers will be able to get the cashback between August 8 and August 21.

This offer is applicable on debit/credit cards of HDFC Bank, ICICI BANK, Kotak Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Federal Bank, Bank of Baroda, Yes Bank, and RBL Bank. This offer is applicable both online and offline.

In offline-exclusive deals, customers can get 11 percent cashback on Paytm. Further, the company is offering up to 6 months of no-cost EMI and Rs 1,500 exchange bonus. Then there is assured buyback guarantee of 80%, Complete Damage Protection plan for 180 days. Lastly, the Oppo 10000 mAh 18W Fast Charging Power Bank can be bundled with the devices for a discounted price of Rs 650.

For online-exclusive deals, buyers can avail up to 9-month no-cost EMI from HDFC bank and up to Rs 3,000 exchange bonus. Further, there is assured buyback guarantee of 80%, Flipkart Smart Upgrade and Complete Damage Protection plan for 180 days. Like offline deals, in online deals also, one can avail Oppo 10000mAh 18W Power Bank at a reduced price tag of Rs 650.

Oppo Charging Tech

Oppo’s Next Generation VOOC Flash Charge technology introduces a five-fold safety protection system. The company says that it comprises a fuse with lower impedance, Gallium Nitride (GaN) Switches, Internal series bi-cell design, Battery Safety Detection Chip and Composite Current Collector. This will help deliver greater charging speed without compromising on safety.

Oppo also claims that this technology adjusts the charging current based on intelligent detection of different charging scenarios. This also helps reduce the occurrence of unusual battery ageing.