Oppo A93s 5G launched 90Hz refresh rate, 48MP triple rear cameras

Oppo has launched a new Oppo A93s 5G phone in China. The device runs on MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 SoC, a triple camera setup, ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11 and has a 5000mAh battery.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

Oppo A93s price

Oppo A93s is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,900) for the single 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. It comes in Early Summer Light Sea, Summer Night Star River, White Peach Soda colours.

The phone will be available for sale in China on July 30. There is no information on international availability as of yet.

Specifications

The phone features a 6.5-inch full HD+ display with 1080×2400 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with a 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 405ppi pixel density, and 600 nits peak brightness. Also, it has a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio and a 1,500:1 contrast ratio.

Oppo A93s packs the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. In addition, Oppo has offered a microSD card slot for additional storage.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. It has a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, a 2-megapixel portrait shooter with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video calls, the device uses an 8-megapixel shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.

As for software, the handset runs ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. In addition, it includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports dual-SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. It measures 162.9×74.7×8.4mm in dimensions and weighs 188 grams.

Oppo earlier launched Oppo A93 5G in China. The phone features a punch-hole display, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a triple camera system. It is priced at Yuan 1999 (approx. Rs 22,900).