Oppo A93 5G announced with 48MP triple cameras, 5,000 mAh battery

Oppo A93 5G comes in Elegant Silver, Aurora, and Dazzle Black colour options.

Advertisement

Oppo has today unveiled the 5G variant of A93 named as Oppo A93 5G. For the pricing, Oppo A93 5G price is priced at Yuan 1999 (approx. Rs 22,900).

Oppo A93 5G will come in Elegant Silver, Aurora, and Dazzle Black colour options. The phone features a punch-hole display, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a triple camera system.

Advertisement

Oppo A93 5G comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB onboard storage which is further expandable through a microSD card.

The phone has a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel portrait lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.. For the front, there is an 8 megapixels camera for selfie and video-calling.

The Oppo A93 5G runs Android 11 and packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It measures 162.9 x 74.7 x 8.4mm and it weighs 188 grams.