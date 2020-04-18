Advertisement

Oppo A92s announced with 6.57-inch FHD+ 120Hz display, 48MP quad rear cameras

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 18, 2020 10:32 am

Oppo A92s runs on the latest ColorOS 7 based on Android 10 OS and it has a battery capacity of 4,000mAh with 18W fast charging.
Oppo has quietly announced the Oppo A92s smartphone in the Chinese market. It is priced at 2199 Yuan (Rs 23,780 approx.) for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage version and 2499 Yuan (Rs 27,030 approx.) for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version. The Oppo A92s 5G comes in Black and White colours

Oppo A92s features a 6.57-inch full HD+ display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. There is a dual punch-hole cutout on the screen for dual font cameras. The device is powered by 2.0GHz octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G chipset. This will be coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage.

Oppo A92s runs on the latest ColorOS 7 based on Android 10 OS and it has a battery capacity of 4,000mAh with 18W fast charging. The phone features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.

For the camera department, the phone will have a total of six cameras on the phone, four of which are on the back and two on the front. The rear cameras include a 48-megapixel shooter with Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, LED flash, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel portrait lens and 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, there are 16-megapixel with Sony IMX471 sensor, f/2.0 aperture and 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The Oppo A92s weighs 184 grams and its dimensions are 163.8 x 75.5 x 8.1mm. Connectivity options are 5G (SA/ NSA) / Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.

