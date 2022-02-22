Oppo A76 announced with 90Hz display, Snapdragon 680 SoC, 5000mAh battery and more

Oppo has announced Oppo A76 smartphone in Malaysia. The device has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, a dual-camera setup, 90Hz display and a 5000mAh battery.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

Oppo A76 price



The Oppo phone is priced at RM 899, which is approx. Rs 16,200 for the single 6GB + 128GB storage model. It comes in Glowing Blue and Glowing Black colours.

The phone is now available for sale across all channels in Malaysia. Unfortunately, there is no information on international availability as of yet.

Specifications



The phone features a 6.56-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with 1612 x 720 pixels resolution and a pixel density of 269 PPI. Further, the display has a 90Hz refresh rate, 89.9% screen-to-body ratio and 180Hz sampling rate.

Oppo A76 packs an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor which is paired with Adreno 610 GPU. It has 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The storage is expandable via microSD card by up to 1TB. It also offers 5GB of Virtual RAM.

The phone comes with a dual rear camera setup for photos and videos. It has a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the device uses an 8-megapixel shooter.

As for software, the handset runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1. There’s also a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. As per the compant, the phone will charge from 0% to 50% within 26 mins. It includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports dual-SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. It measures 164.4 x 75.7 x 8.39mm and weighs about 189 grams.